A guide to Stage 1 of the Into The Frame event in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Version 4.3 brings with it the titular Roses and Muskets major event. Other than a story, the event also brings with it four smaller events. One of these events is the Into The Frame non-combat event. If you're having a hard time with this event, then don't worry. Here is our guide for Stage 1 of the Into The Frame event in Genshin Impact.

Into The Frame Stage 1 Event Guide

For starters, let's talk about the basics of the event. Upon interacting with the stage beacon, the player is presented with the scene they have to “film” and “direct”. This contains the character/s that will appear in the film, and what they are expected to do.

The player is then presented with a storyboard with a number of Frames. They must then select the Kamera position that matches the requirements of each Frame in the film's storyboard. The more it fits the requirements of the Frame, the more points they get. Additionally, some Frames require a Narration, which the player must also choose.

The aim of the player is to get a perfect score, which will reward them with all of the rewards in each Stage.

Stage 1 Rewards

Lukewarm Reception (1 Star) 30 Primogems 50 Theater Tickets 80 Film For Fun 3 Hero's Wit

Beyond Expectations (2 Stars) 30 Theater Tickets 50 Film For Fun 4 Sanctifying Unction

Divine Handiwork (3 Stars) 20 Theater Tickets 30 Film For Fun 6 Mystic Enhancement Ore



Stage 1 – The Path of the Sun Description

An actress (played by Lynette) is lost amidst the underwater seagrass and cannot find her way. When she looks up, the sunlight illuminates her face through the water's surface, showing her the way forward.

Stage 1 Frames

Frame 1 Show the environment that the actress (played by Lynette) is lost in. Kamera Position Top-down view of Lynette and the environment (+20) View of the grass and underwater topography (+10) View of the water surface from below (+0) Narration I remember the path I took coming here. Let's keep going. It can't be far. (+0) Time for afternoon tea. (+0) Where should I swim? It all seems the same underwater. (+10)

Frame 2 Film how the actress (played by Lynette) looks as she swims through the seagrass Kamera Position Side view of Lynette swimming across seagrass (+20) Top view of Lynette swimming near seagrass (+10) View of seagrass without Lynette (+0)

Frame 3 Highlight the bewildered expression of the actress (played by Lynette) Kamera Position Close-up view of Lynette's face (+20) Zoomed-out shot of Lynette (+10) Very zoomed out shote of Lynette (+0)

Frame 4 The actress (played by Lynette) sees the sunlight shining through the water Kamera Position Lynette centered in the frame swimming towards the water surface (+20) Wide angle shot of Lynette swimming upwards (+10) Close-up view of Lynette from the side (+0) Narration I know… Follow the sun's rays. (+10) After enjoying the refreshments, it should be time to go prepare for the performance this evening. Forget it, let's just go home (+0)



For the Kamera Positions, make sure to select the ones that give 20 points. For the Narration, choose the ones that give 10 points. Should the player fail to get a perfect score, they can try and try again until they get the perfect score. The game will show the player how many points each Kamera Position and Narration is worth.

That's all for our guide on Stage 1 of the Into The Frame event in Genshin Impact. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.