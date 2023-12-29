A guide to Stage 3 of the Into The Frame event in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Version 4.3 brings with it the titular Roses and Muskets major event. Other than a story, the event also brings with it four smaller events. One of these events is the Into The Frame non-combat event. If you're having a hard time with this event, then don't worry. Here is our guide for Stage 3 of the Into The Frame event in Genshin Impact.

Into The Frame Stage 3 Event Guide

For starters, let's talk about the basics of the event. Upon interacting with the stage beacon, the player is presented with the scene they have to “film” and “direct”. This contains the character/s that will appear in the film, and what they are expected to do.

The player is then presented with a storyboard with a number of Frames. They must then select the Kamera position that matches the requirements of each Frame in the film's storyboard. The more it fits the requirements of the Frame, the more points they get. Additionally, some Frames require a Narration, which the player must also choose.

The aim of the player is to get a perfect score, which will reward them with all of the rewards in each Stage.

Stage 3 Rewards

Lukewarm Reception (1 Star) 30 Primogems 50 Theater Tickets 80 Film For Fun 3 Hero's Wit

Beyond Expectations (2 Stars) 30 Theater Tickets 50 Film For Fun 4 Sanctifying Unction

Divine Handiwork (3 Stars) 20 Theater Tickets 30 Film For Fun 6 Mystic Enhancement Ore



Stage 3 – A Transaction Description

A fireworks merchant arriving in Fontaine (played by Yoimiya) and her client (played by Riqueti) have arranged to meet at Hotel Debord to discuss a sale. After carefully checking the samples, the client acknowledges the quality of the fireworks, and a deal is struck.

Stage 3 Frames

Frame 1 Film the customer (played by Riqueti) sizing up the samples on the table. Kamera Position A shot with the fireworks in the foreground and Riqueti in the background (+20) A shot of Riqueti from behind looking at the fireworks (+10) A shot of the box of fireworks (+0)

Frame 2 Film the customer (played by Riqueti) bartering with the mysterious merchant. Kamera Position A shot of Riqueti from the front (+20) A shot of Yoimiya from the front (+10) A shot of the teapot on the table (+0) Narration Hey, can you guarantee the effectiveness of these products? (+10) Waiter! (+0) Sorry, the quality of these clothing samples does not meet the requirements of the merchants' association. (+0)

Frame 3 Reveal the identity of the mysterious merchant (played by Yoimiya) and show off their demeanor Kamera Position A close-up shot of Yoimiya from the front (+20) A shot of Yoimiya from afar (+10) A shot of Youmiya from above and behind (+0)

Frame 4 The seller (played by Yoimiya) displays the branded products to the customer Kamera Position A shot of both Yoimiya, Riqueti, and the branded fireworks (+20) A shot of Yoimiya and the branded fireworks (+10) A shot of Yoimiya (+0) Narration These have been our most popular products across the years, our star merchandise! Guarantee to provide only the biggest and the most beautiful fireworks for your satisfaction (+10) I think this should be enough, no need to order more. (+0) That would be amazing. (+0)

Frame 5 Show that the sale was successful by filming the customer's (played by Riqueti) reaction Kamera Position A close-up shot of Riqueti (+20) A shot of Riqueti from behind (+10) A shot of Yoimiya from the front (+0) Narration Done, we have a deal. (+10) No way! Since you've come to Fontaine, you must sample our cuisine and indulge in our culinary culture! (+0) No, that's no good. Let me think it over a bit. (+0)



For the Kamera Positions, make sure to select the ones that give 20 points. For the Narration, choose the ones that give 10 points. Should the player fail to get a perfect score, they can try and try again until they get the perfect score. The game will show the player how many points each Kamera Position and Narration is worth.

That's all for our guide on Stage 3 of the Into The Frame event in Genshin Impact. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.