The actor probably will not have a part in a live-action version.

Steven Yeun opened up recently about the possibility of starring in a live-action Invincible movie.

One factor may be at play, for it seems that he may be pushing the limits regarding age, according to Screen Rant during a recent interview.

Steven Yeun discusses starring in live-action Invincible movie

The live-action version of the popular Prime Video series is still in the development stage. Even though it was first brought to the table in 2017, it appears it has a way to go. For one, the actors in the animated series are a bit different than the roles they play. Yeun, for example, is not 18.

He summed it up rather quickly when asked about participating in a live version of Invincible.

“Well, I am 40,” Yeun said.

The star then added, “Yeah, we'll see. I love working with Robert [Kirkman]. That comic is so great, and it goes so long and so deep. So, I'm excited to see that play itself out. Right now, we're having a lot of fun making this show. Live action — who knows?”

Steven Yeun on the possibility of starring in a live-action ‘INVINCIBLE’ movie. “Well, I am 40… Right now, we’re having a lot of fun making this show. Live action—who knows?” (Source: https://t.co/sW08ov0juj) pic.twitter.com/b5gngVtHax — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 21, 2024

It sounds like it's not off the table for him completely to play a part if the film develops. After all, he might have a bit more free time after dropping out of the Thunderbolts movie.

He cited the strikes and scheduling conflicts as reasons that he dropped out, according to Variety.

“It took a lot of drafts on email to make sure that I conveyed the sincerity of how sorry I was to have to back out,” Yeun said.

When asked about what MCU movie he'd like to be in, he said, “I think it's too early to say that. I probably pissed off too many people leaving, so I'm just gonna say, ‘Thank you for having me.'”

It sounds like Steven Yeun may not be in a live-action Invincible movie — but it's not a decisive no.