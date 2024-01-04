Steven Yeun confirmed and apologized for his MCU Thunderbolts exit, though he didn't rule out a return to Marvel someday.

Steven Yeun has apologized to MCU fans after confirming his Thunderbolts exit. He was originally set to play Sentry in the upcoming film.

He may return to the MCU down the line

In an interview with Variety at the Louis Vuitton pop-up, Yeun confirmed his Thunderbolts exit. He also revealed that the SAG-AFTRA strike is what caused this decision.

“I think for me, time passing and things shifting kind of pulled me out of it,” Yeun confessed. “But Jake [Schreier], I know, is going to do an incredible job.”

While Yeun won't be in the upcoming MCU film, he doesn't rule it out for the future. “I wanna do a Marvel movie,” he revealed.

“It took a lot of drafts on email to make sure that I conveyed the sincerity of how sorry I was to have to back out,” Yeun said.

Variety then asked what potential Marvel project he would like to join in the future. He said it's “too early to say that,” as he “probably pissed off too many people leaving, so I'm just gonna say, ‘Thank you for having me.'”

That doesn't mean he isn't already thinking about it. “I have some ideas,” he claimed. “But I heard if you put it out there, you'll never get it, so I'll keep it close to my chest.”

Thunderbolts pits some of the MCU's antagonists and anti-heroes on the same team. Yelena Belove (Florence Pugh), Red Guardian (David Harbour), U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) headline the crew. Julia Louis-Dreyfus will also return in the film.

Steven Yeun is an Oscar-nominated actor known for his role in The Walking Dead. He played Glenn Rhee for several seasons of the hit show. Yeun has also starred in dramas including Okja, Sorry to Bother You, Nope, and Minari. He leads Prime Video's adaptation of Robert Kirkman's Invincible comics.