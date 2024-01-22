Part two of the popular animated Prime series is coming soon.

Good news, Invincible fans. Part two of the second season has a release date.

It will be streaming on Prime Video on March 14, which is also the 21st anniversary of the inception of the comic book that the show drew inspiration from, Variety reports.

The popular animated series from Robert Kirkman stars Steven Yeun (Mark Grayson/Invincible), J.K. Simmons (Nolan Grayson/Omni-Man), Sandra Oh (Debbie Grayson), Zazie Beetz (Amber Bennett), Grey DeLisle (Shrinking Rae), Chris Diamantopoulos (Doc Seismic), Walton Goggins (Cecil Stedman), and many others.

Kirkman, Walker, and Ottley are executive producers.

The show's logline reads, “Based on the groundbreaking comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, the story revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who's just like every other guy his age — except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. Still reeling from Nolan's betrayal in Season 1, Mark struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear — that he might become his father without even knowing it.”

The last four episodes will be released weekly, just like they did with the first half.

Fans are eager to see where it goes since it ended on a cliffhanger. No, we won't give it away here.

Plus, Invincible continues after this season wraps, for Amazon ordered more seasons.

According to IGN, Kirkman said in a press release, “I'm extremely thankful to Amazon for the support and dedication they've put behind Invincible. The comic book is truly a love letter to a genre that Cory (Walker) and I grew up reading and loving, and it's been a gratifying journey to watch our characters come to life again through the animated series. We're beyond excited to continue this story for at least two more seasons.”

Get ready in March for the continuation of Invincible Season 2.