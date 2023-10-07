UFC Vegas 80: Dawson vs. Green is live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Main Event features two formidable contenders in the Lightweight Division squaring off in a battle of differing styles. The fight card comes off the heels of a week off from the UFC and it's already seen a fair share of cancellations ahead of today's start. Prior to the start of today's action, word got out that Cutelaba vs. Lins would be removed from the slate. Check out our UFC news for more fight announcements and breaking content!

With the Prelims set to begin at 4:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+, the first fight actually didn't begin until around 4:30. Given the time allocation, it was clear that another fight had gotten pulled prior to the start of the card. Several outlets then reported it was the Light Heavyweight Featured Prelim bout between Philipe Lins and Ion Cutelaba that was scratched from the schedule.

🚨| Philipe Lins vs. Ion Cutelaba has been CANCELLED. Waiting on official announcement on the broadcast but it is set to be cancelled.

[per @JohnMorgan_MMA]#UFCVegas80 #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/Fvej5r5BEk — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) October 7, 2023

Waiting for an official announcement, but hearing we've lost Philipe Lins vs. Ion Cutelaba today. Imagine that's the reason for the delay to start #UFCVegas80. — John Morgan (@JohnMorgan_MMA) October 7, 2023

John Morgan first reported the news as an on-site source during the extended break. It's still unclear as to why the fight got pulled, but both fighters have been known to pull out of bouts and have fights canceled in the past. For Philipe Lins, this will mark his ninth canceled fight since 2020. This will also be Cutelaba's second consecutive fight cancellation since his last would-be bout against Ovince Saint Preux.

It proves to be a big hit to a fight card that was already pieced together after a number of other cancellations. We should expect to see the fight between Karolina Kowalkiewicz and Diana Delbita get bumped into the Featured Prelim spot.

Continue to check out the LIVE fight card on ESPN+!