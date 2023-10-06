The time has finally come for our headlining fight at UFC Vegas 80 as we bring you a prediction and pick for this Main Event bout taking place in the Lightweight (155 lb) Division. Rapidly-rising prospect No. 10 Grant Dawson will take on the always-electric Bobby “King” Green in a bout you won't want to miss! Check out our UFC odds series for our Dawson-Green prediction and pick.

Grant Dawson (20-1-1) finds himself in this spot after remaining undefeated in the UFC at 8-0-1. His only blemish comes after a split decision Draw against Ricky Glenn. Otherwise, he's been able to remain spotless through his UFC run and he's risen to the top of the ranks quickly. Dawson is coming in off three consecutive wins over Jared Gordon, Mark Madsen, and Damir Ismagulov. He hopes to add Bobby Green to that list. Dawson stands 5'10” with a 52-inch reach.

Bobby Green (30-1401) has gone 11-9-1-1 since joining the UFC roster in 2013. His latest performance was a win over a declining Tony Ferguson as he sunk in a choke in the final seconds of their fight. Green is 2-2-1 in his last five fights and fought Islam Makhachev and Drew Dober during that stretch. He's one of the more exciting fighters on the roster and we'll be in for a show from him Saturday night. Green stands 5'10” with a 71-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Vegas 80 Odds: Grant Dawson-Bobby Green Odds

Grant Dawson: -420

Bobby Green: +310

Over 4.5 rounds: +170

Under 4.5 rounds: -220

How to Watch Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+, Watch ESPN

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Grant Dawson Will Win

Grant Dawson is often overlooked when considering some of the top prospects in the UFC across all weight divisions. With how deep some of the lighter division's are, especially Lightweight, it's easy to see why Dawson's effective fighting could get lost in the mix. However, the reality is that he's nearing his ninth consecutive win and he's threatening a top-5 ranking if he can win two more fights. Dawson is a wizard when it comes to the grappling department and he's got 13 of his wins by way of submission, while never getting submitted himself. If he can get this fight to the mat against Green, we should be in for a short night at the office for Grant Dawson.

While his striking isn't necessarily on the same level as Bobby Green's, Dawson will have his wrestling in his back pocket and can look to tie Green up if he finds himself behind in the striking numbers. Bobby Green is a phenomenal counter-puncher, so Dawson will have to be aware of what's coming back his way if he swings and misses. Dawson doesn't over-extend himself too much when throwing strikes, so it'll be imperative to keep his guard tight and be ready to counter when Green steps in. To win this fight, Dawson has to stay ready on the feet and shoot for the eventual takedown when the opportunity opens. From there, he should have no trouble finding a submission against Bobby Green.

Why Bobby Green Will Win

Bobby Green has faced the “who's who” of the Lightweight Division and he's coming into this fight just three bouts removed from his contest against now-champion Islam Makhachev. Green certainly has the tougher resume under his belt and he'll be coming into this fight with a ton of experience over a guy like Dawson. When it comes to the hands, Bobby Green will be the more-skilled striker during this fight. With the way Dawson inches forward seeking the takedown, Bobby Green would benefit from strikes up the middle and leg kicks to stifle Dawson's movement. Watch for his quick uppercuts and hooks and he darts in and out of distance.

To win this fight, Bobby Green will have to counteract Dawson's wrestling and keep this fight on the feet to stand a chance. While he grabbed a submission win in his last fight, he fought an aged Tony Ferguson and it was his first submission win since 2013. Don't expect Green to force the grappling against a much younger, more skilled submission artist in Dawson. Instead, Bobby Green should look to implement his personal style and frustrate Dawson with his jabs as he comes forward. Green has a playful way about his striking and manages to get shots of just when opponents are trying to mount offense. If he can sustain that kind of output over the first three rounds, Green could be the fresher guy by rounds four and five.

Final Grant Dawson-Bobby Green Prediction & Pick

This will be an exciting fight due to the prominent styles of both fighters. Bobby Green can do everything well and will hope to put his striking on full display. If he can managed the distance and use his defensive wrestling to stuff Dawson's takedown attempts, we could see this turn into a real scrap during the later rounds.

However, Dawson is just beginning to hit his peak and this will be a good test to see if he's ready for that next level of competition. Bobby Green is an experienced veteran and this fight will be anything but easy for Dawson. One takedown is all he may need to land in order to find a submission here. While Bobby Green only has two submission losses under his belt, Grant Dawson in this spot looks like a great bet given the moneyline odds. Let's take him to win this fight by submission and continue his unbeaten streak in the UFC.

Final Grant Dawson-Bobby Green Prediction & Pick: Grant Dawson (-420); Wins by Submission (+135)