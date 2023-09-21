Iowa basketball superstar Caitlin Clark is the winner of the 93rd AAU James E. Sullivan Award. Sure enough, the Hawkeyes guard is in disbelief that she's the recipient of the prestigious honor.

As she accepted the award on Tuesday night, Clark was appreciative of the honor that recognizes the top athlete at the collegiate and Olympic level. She beat the likes of former LSU baseball star Dylan Crews, Olympian and gymnast Jordan Chiles, Tennessee swimmer Jordan Crooks, Olympic swimmer Kate Douglass, and Purdue big man and 2023 National College Player of the Year Zach Edey.

The winner of the award was decided via voting, with the AAU Sullivan Award committee, AAU board of directors, sports journalists, past winners and the public all having a voice in selecting the rightful awardee, per FOX News. The finalists for the award was chosen for the leadership qualities they have shown on and off the court, character and sportsmanship.

“I am incredibly humbled. It is an honor to be selected for this prestigious award that elects a student-athlete that excels on the court and off. All the finalists are equally as deserving. It is special to represent the University of Iowa on this stage,” the Iowa basketball phenom shared.

In her speech, Caitlin Clark also reflected about her AAU stint and how she got started with sports. Later on, she highlighted her dream of continuing to advance women's sports.

“I hope I can continue to push women's sport and be an advocate for that,” Clark said at the conclusion of her speech during the awarding ceremony.

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark wins the AAU James E. Sullivan Award, talks about her first AAU coach being familiar, playing against boys, competing with her brothers, and advancing women’s sports. pic.twitter.com/Y1HHOE1aHQ — Keith Murphy (@MurphyKeith) September 20, 2023

Clark certainly deserves the honor. Considering how much impact she had in popularizing both women's basketball and women's sport in general, the James E. Sullivan Award isn't the only award coming her way in the months and years to come.