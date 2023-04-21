Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, the NBA and WNBA, the NFL and college football and basketball.

Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz had a firm response when asked if he would approach his game plans and situations differently with his performance markers as part of the equation.

“That’s a fair question,” Ferentz said, via The Athletic Iowa Staff Writer Scott Dochterman. “And the answer is no. I’m going to approach my job the same way I’ve approached it for 11 years.

“The reason that I’m at the University of Iowa, the reason I coach here, is because I care about this program, and I care about the people in this building. I have one responsibility and that is to help them win football games. That’s it. That’s how I’m gonna approach my job.”

Ferentz signed a revised contract for the 2023 season in February, one that included a $50,000 salary cut and a designated performance incentive to average at least 25 points per game while the program wins at least seven games, according to Dochterman.

“So basically, Brian Ferentz gets a $50,000 pay cut, and his contract is 1 year instead of its usual 2,” wrote The Athletic College Football Editor-in-Chief Steward Mandel. “But if Iowa averages 25 ppg and goes 7-6, he’ll get a $112,500 bonus, a new 2-year contract and a raise. Nepotism FTW.”

The Iowa football program finished dead last in the Big Ten last season in yards per game at 251.6 and third-to-last with 17.7 points per game. The Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Northwestern Wildcats took spots behind Iowa in points per contest, finishing with 17.4 and 13.8 per matchup, respectively. Iowa’s defense finished near the top of the Big Ten with 277.9 yards allowed and 14.4 points allowed per game, good enough for third and fourth place in the conference.

The Hawkeyes welcomed a few new additions from the transfer portal in January, including Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara and Wisconsin signal caller Deacon Hill, according to Hawk Central.