Iowa Hawkeyes HC Kirk Ferentz drops Spencer Petras truth bomb after stinker vs. South Dakota State

Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz doesn’t seem concerned about Spencer Petras’ struggles under center during Saturday’s game against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

The Iowa Hawkeyes won 7-3, but it was not because of Petras’ quarterbacking skills. The offense was disappointing and provided little optimism for the future. Iowa and South Dakota were tied 3-3 at halftime, with the former only taking the edge thanks to a two-safety performance in the second half from their defense.

Petras finished completing just 11 of his 25 passes for 109 yards and one interception–without a touchdown. Plenty of Iowa football fans were angry with the display, with some highlighting his ineptitude.

However, Ferentz is not putting all the blame on Petras, as he admitted the rest of the team didn’t provide him enough support. With that said, he has no plans to change anything at QB any time soon.

“I don’t anticipate any changes at this point. Our job collectively is to get better right now. (Spencer’s) got some ownership. We all have ownership — every coach, every player. That’s our job, to get better week to week,” Ferentz said, per Hawk Central.

“I still have a lot of confidence in him [Spencer Petras]. I think the noise on the outside is probably a lot louder than it is inside.”

The Hawkeyes play the Iowa State Cyclones next, and hopes are high Spencer Petras will have a redemption game. The pressure is on him to deliver and change things quickly. If not, the dissatisfaction will only grow, especially after Saturday’s display.