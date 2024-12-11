As Iowa football continues to scope the transfer portal ahead of its Music City Bowl matchup against Missouri. Quarterback Hank Brown is set to visit Iowa on Thursday, per Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports and 247 Sports.

The Hawkeyes have an opportunity to build around a young QB like Brown, who made two starts as a redshirt freshman for Auburn in the regular season.

“I thought he was solid,” said Hugh Freeze of Brown after his first start, per Sean Bock of Hawkeye Insider. “The rain bothered him a little bit. It bothered all of us, I think. Right before half, he had a couple of incompletions that were iffy. But other than that, he missed a few throwing into blitzes that I'd like to see him get. But that comes with experience but I thought it was a very solid night.

“The decision-making was pretty good other than, I think, there were two throws that kind of stand out in my mind that I wish he would have thrown into blitzes. I thought he got us into the right checks early in the game. It was good to see him take the RPO's when he had them. I thought he had a solid, solid first game.”

With Cade McNamara's departure from the program, Iowa now has to find a replacement who can come in and fit the scheme.

Hank Brown could become Iowa football's starter

Brown completed 27 passes on 43 attempts for 403 yards and six touchdowns in three appearances. The Tigers also went 2-1 during his time at quarterback.

Given Auburn’s constant uncertainty at quarterback last season, which led to them finishing 6-6 and without a bowl appearance, Brown never got a true shot to get his career rolling with senior QB Payton Thorne taking most of the snaps.

He could find something unique with the Hawkeyes.