Following a 35-7 loss in Week 6, Iowa football had another major setback on Monday, losing 2023 leading rusher Leshon Williams to the transfer portal. Williams announced his decision to redshirt the remainder of the 2024 season, per Sean Bock of 247 Sports on X, formerly Twitter.

Williams had a standout season in 2023. He recorded 821 yards with an impressive 4.8 yards per attempt as Iowa finished 10-4 and earned Citrus Bowl bid against Tennessee.

“I appreciate the love and support throughout my time in the black and gold, with the countless moments of excitement on the field, you’ve made every game unforgettable,” Williams wrote, per Grant Grubbs of On3 Sports. “To my teammates, I’m beyond grateful for the sacrifices you’ve made for me as well as the program. The bond we’ve built will last a lifetime.

“However, after careful consideration, I’ve decided to enter the transfer portal to pursue new opportunities. This was not an easy decision, but I believe it’s the best path forward for my personal as well as athletic growth.”

Iowa is 3-2 on the year after falling to Ohio State in Week 6. Next up is an opportunity to rebound on their own turf against Washington on October 12 at Kinnick Stadium.

Remaining running backs for Iowa football

As Kaleb Johnson quickly transformed into one of the nation's best running backs this season with 771 yards and 10 touchdowns, Williams has found it difficult to get himself playing time, recording only 21 yards on 11 carries and zero touchdowns in 2024.

Along with Johnson, the Hawkeyes have rotated sophomore ball carrier Jaziun Patterson and freshman Kamari Moulton. Patterson has 30 carries for 144 yards and one touchdown, while Moulton has 130 yards on 32 carries.