Iowa football offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz agreed to some of the most unique contract terms this past offseason. In order for Brian to retain his job for the 2024 football season, Ferentz's offense must average at least 25 points per game and the team must win at least seven games during year. If Brian does not hit these two incentives, he will not retain his position.

The contract incentives come after the Hawkeyes only averaged 17.7 points per game during the 2022 season and were bailed out by their incredible defense. Brian received the brunt of the criticism and blame for Iowa's offensive failures with many people claiming he only had the job because his dad Kirk Ferentz is the head coach. Ferentz has been the team's offensive coordinator since 2017 and been an assistant coach under his dad since 2012.

Though these are not hard incentives to reach in college football, Brian will be able to put aside some of the criticism if he does reach them and earns his job.

The OC got off to a great start in the first quarter of Iowa's game versus Utah State, putting up 14 points right away. Though the team fell one point short of the marker Brian needs to reach in a 24-14 win, it's still a promising start at what hopes to be an improved offense. Fans humorously went to comment after Iowa's fast start.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Brian Ferentz has gone Super Saiyan. pic.twitter.com/6ufRbj3JPN — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) September 2, 2023

Brian Ferentz misses his target of 25 points per game by 1 point. He must now average 25.1 points for the remainder of the regular season. https://t.co/CkHqgJ7In3 — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 2, 2023

Brian Ferentz this year pic.twitter.com/0LwY6IsZA7 — Sam (@sammmidd) September 2, 2023

It doesn't hurt for Brian Ferentz and the offense that the team added Michigan transfer quarterback Cade McNamara to run the offense. In his debut game for the Hawkeyes, McNamara completed 17-of-30 passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns.

Still, after falling one point short of his target, Brian's offense will now have to average 25.1 points the rest of the season.