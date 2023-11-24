In true Big Ten conference fashion, almost no points are projected to be scored between Nebraska and Iowa.

If you're looking for a college football game with two high-octane offenses, don’t tune into the Iowa-Nebraska football game on Friday. In true Big Ten conference fashion, almost no points are projected to be scored between Nebraska and Iowa in the final regular season game of the year.

As kickoff inches closer, down goes the projected total which now sits at 24.5 points. That is the lowest over/under in college football history, according to Brett McMurphy.

The six lowest totals all happened this season, with four of them being games involving Iowa football. The previous three all went under, as Iowa went 2-1 in games against Minnesota, Rutgers and Northwestern in which 61 combined points were scored.

Nebraska football failed to score more than 17 points in six Big Ten games and averaged 14.6 points across the last three, all of them losses. The Cornhuskers scored two or fewer touchdowns in eight of their 11 games. They are 5-6.

Only eight teams in Division I score fewer points per game than Iowa football this season. The Hawkeyes average 18.5 points per game and are 9-2, a combination you don’t see every day.

Iowa scored 85 in its first three games before getting shut out by Penn State in its first loss of the season. Since then the Hawkeyes are 6-1 and score 16.8 points per contest. Take out a 22-point outing against Rutgers and Iowa scored 50 points in the last four games.

How low of a number is too low to not bet the under? If history has told us anything this season, it's that Big Ten games are not offensive shootouts. Nebraska needs a win to become bowl eligible though, will that spark the Cornhusker offense?