Former Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy, now the franchise quarterback with the San Francisco 49ers, showed his undying support for his alma mater during a recent close game against the Iowa Hawkeyes, quickly catching fans' attention online.

Purdy's passionate reaction to the Cyclones' narrow victory was not just about the win but also connected to a friendly wager with George Kittle, the 49ers tight end and University of Iowa alum, highlighting the enduring rivalries and friendships formed in college football.

Purdy, whose collegiate career at Iowa State broke school records and eventually led him into the NFL, remains closely tied to the Cyclones community. A viral video captured by his wife, Jenna Purdy, shows his ecstatic reaction to Iowa State's performance against their longtime rivals. The moment of pure, unscripted joy from Purdy demonstrates his ongoing loyalty to Iowa State and his deep connections to the team's successes and challenges.

Brock Purdy's legacy at Iowa State

The backstory to this intense reaction involves a bit more than just school spirit. Purdy and Kittle, representing rival schools from their college days, had placed a personal bet on the game's outcome, adding an extra layer of excitement to the event.

Kittle, known for his dynamic and energetic play with the 49ers, and his Iowa Hawkeyes pride has maintained a friendly rivalry with Purdy that epitomizes the spirited competition between the two universities. In a season where every game counts, Purdy's reaction reminds us of the personal stakes involved for players who carry their collegiate affiliations into their professional lives.

His celebration goes beyond alum pride; it's a testament to the personal and emotional investments athletes continue to make long after they’ve moved on from college sports. His roots at Iowa State remain evident as Purdy continues to shine in the NFL.

Such moments of support and celebration from NFL players help bridge the gap between professional and collegiate football, showcasing the deep personal connections that fuel the competitive spirit of the game. Fans of both Iowa State and the 49ers delight in seeing Purdy's commitment, bringing an added dimension to watching and supporting football across different levels.

This blend of professional achievement and collegiate loyalty not only endears players like Purdy to fans but also stirs up excitement for collegiate games. It illustrates how rivalries like that between Iowa State and the University of Iowa can evoke passion well beyond current student bodies and into the ranks of the NFL.