While Brock Purdy has been a great story as the last pick of the draft, going on to become the starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, one of the Super Bowl favorites, he still has doubters, mainly due to the strength of the 49ers' roster. Purdy responded to that notion when he was on The Ryen Russillo Podcast.

“I'm not going to lie, our family, we're faith-based, and more than anything, we're just so grateful,” Brock Purdy said on The Ryen Rusillo Podcast. “We're a grateful family with what has happened, getting an opportunity in the NFL and the people that we've been able to meet. so honestly me and my family, we don't talk about any of that stuff. We know that it's there, some guys in the locker room will joke around about it with me, this or that, but it's like with me it's funny. But more than anything what matters is winning ball games, and if you're winning ball games it doesn't matter. Earning the trust and respect of guys in this locker room, the people of this organization, that's where my time and energy goes to, not what the world has to say about me, because there's always going to be something, that's part of this game.”

Clearly, Purdy is not letting his doubters get to him, and that is the right mindset for him. If Purdy keeps his head down and just focuses on playing his best in games, the 49ers can beat anyone and possibly end up as Super Bowl champions this year. They were so close to doing it last season.

Brock Purdy looking to bring 49ers 6th Super Bowl

The 49ers have had some brutal Super Bowl losses in recent memory, going back to Super Bowl 47 against the Baltimore Ravens. The John Lynch-Kyle Shanahan regime is looking for its first title, and it has been knocking on the door for a while. After suffering two heart-breaking Super Bowl losses to the Kansas City Chiefs in recent years, along with some other rough playoff losses, anything short of a sixth title for the franchise is a failure.

The talent is there for the 49ers and for Purdy to lead them there, especially after Brandon Aiyuk and Trent Williams got their contract situations figured out. Christian McCaffrey returned to practice too after dealing with an injury.

The 49ers are loaded with Brandon Aiyuk, Trent Williams and Christian McCaffrey back in the fold, and it is on Purdy to lead them to their sixth Super Bowl win.