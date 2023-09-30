The Iowa State Cyclones take on the Oklahoma Sooners. Check out our college football odds series for our Iowa State Oklahoma prediction and pick. Find how to watch Iowa State Oklahoma.

The Iowa State Cyclones have already lost to OU this season: Ohio University, not Oklahoma. ISU's offense was shut down by the Bobcats of the Mid-American Conference, a humiliating defeat for a team which was in the Big 12 Championship Game and the Fiesta Bowl a few seasons ago in the 2020 pandemic year. Coach Matt Campbell was viewed as a hot commodity on the open coaching market a few years ago. Many people believed he had a real chance to be the next USC head coach before Lincoln Riley ultimately got the job. Now Campbell has an Iowa State team which will have to fight to escape the bottom tier of the Big 12 Conference this season. The Cyclones are a huge underdog as they head on the road to face Oklahoma under second-year head coach Brent Venables.

Here are the Iowa State-Oklahoma College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Iowa State-Oklahoma Odds

Iowa State Cyclones: +19.5 (-110)

Oklahoma Sooners: -19.5 (-110)

Over: 49.5 (-105)

Under: 49.5 (-115)

How To Watch Iowa State vs Oklahoma

TV: Fox Sports 1

Stream: Fox Sports app

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT

Why Iowa State Could Cover the Spread

Oklahoma has been very inconsistent on offense this season. Against Arkansas State and Tulsa, the Sooners scored over 65 points. Against SMU and Cincinnati, the Sooners scored under 30 points. It's not as though SMU and Cincinnati are particularly good teams, either. Right now, as this article is being published, Cincinnati is trailing BYU 28-13 midway through the second half of a Friday night game. The ups and downs of the Oklahoma offense offer cause for concern. If the Sooners can't establish high-level consistency, they should be doubted and they should be seen as a team which isn't ready to deliver the goods against high-quality defenses. Iowa State might have a flawed team overall, but ISU defensive coordinator Jon Heacock is widely regarded as one of the best defensive minds in the country, a college football stalwart with an ability to slow down high-powered offenses. He has given Oklahoma's offense fits in the past and can certainly contain the Sooners enough to help Iowa State cover the spread.

Why Oklahoma Could Cover the Spread

The Sooners, coming off that rough 20-point game in Cincinnati, are bound to be better on offense. Indeed, the pattern of their season so far is that after playing a subpar offensive game, they play a good offensive game the next time out. They struggled against SMU but rebounded against Tulsa. They struggled against Cincy but are now in a position to rebound against Iowa State. There is too much talent on this offense to get smothered on a consistent basis by less-than-elite teams. Playing this game at home should help the Sooners play closer to their potential. They know they need to be sharp on the field so that when they meet Texas in the Big 12 game of the year, they will be ready for the moment. You know that will be a point of emphasis among the coaching staff.

Final Iowa State-Oklahoma Prediction & Pick

The Sooners are going to play well on offense. If they do, they will cover.



