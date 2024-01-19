It is a Big 12 Top-25 match-up as we continue our College Basketball odds series with an Iowa State-TCU prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Iowa State comes into the game sitting at 13-4 on the year, and 2-2 in Big 12 play. They have lost to Oklahoma, and last time out it was a. 15-point loss to BYU, but they have pulled an upset in there. It was a great defensive battle as they played Houston. Iowa State had a ten-point lead going into the half, but it would be tight down the stretch, as Houston started finding a way to beat the Iowa State defense. The game was tied with 58 seconds left, but Iowa State hit a shot, and then bucked down on defense, leading to a 57-53 victory.

Meanwhile, TCU comes into the game sitting at 13-4 as well, with also a 2-2 record in conference play. After a two-point loss to Kansas, they pulled two straight upsets. First, they beat a ninth-ranked Oklahoma by nine and then beat Houston. In the game with Houston, and in that game it was back and forth throughout. They would hit a three with just over a minute left and would hold on to win 68-67.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Iowa State-TCU Odds

Iowa State: +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +162

TCU: -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -196

Over: 144.5 (-110)

Under: 144.5 (-110)

How to Watch Iowa State vs. TCU

Time: 2:00 PM ET/ 11:00 AM PT

TV: ESPNU

Why Iowa State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Iowa State ranks 15th in adjusted efficiency by KenPom while sitting 57th in adjusted offensive efficiency, and fourth in adjusted defensive efficiency. Iowa State is 32nd in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 16th in assists per game. They are 44th in effective field goal percentage this year. They are led by Tamin Lipsey this year. He comes in with 14.5 points per game this year while shooting well, hitting 45.7 percent of his shots. Further, he moves the ball well, with 5.6 assists per game on the year. Joining him is Keshon Gilbert, who has 13.1 points per game this year. He also is solid moving the ball, coming in with 4.5 assists per game this year. Rounding out the top scorers are Milan Momcilovic and Tre King. Momcilovic comes in with 13.1 points per game while dominating at the charity stripe. He has hit 87.5 percent of his free throws this year. King comes in with 9.9 points per game this year while shooting 55.2 percent.

Iowa State is 159th in rebounds per game this year. They are 99th in offensive rebounds this year, but sit 160th in defensive rebounds. This is a team effort in the rebounding game. Lipsey leads the way with 5.5 rebounds per game, but he is one of four players on the team averaging four or more rebounds per game this year.

Iowa State is fourth in the nation in opponent points per game this year while sitting 47th in opponent effective field goal percentage. They are second in the nation in steals per game this year. Lipsey has been great here. He is averaging 3.4 steals per game. Furthermore, Keshon Gilbert comes in with 1.6 steals per game and Curtis Jones comes in with 1.7 steals per game.

Why TCU Will Cover The Spread/Win

TCU is ranked 23rd in KenPoms adjusted efficiency rankings while sitting 29th on offense and 37th on defense this year. TCU ranks 16th in the nation in points per game this year while sitting fifth in assists per game this year. They are 24th in the nation in shooting percentage, while sitting tenth in the nation in field goals made per game this year. Emmanuel Miller is the team leader in points per game this year, coming in with 16.6 points per game this year. He is shooting well with 49.3 percent shooting this year. Miller has also been great from the charity stripe, with an 84.2 percent free throw percentage this year. He is also sitting with 2.9 assists per game this year. Meanwhile, Jameer Nelson Jr. also comes in with 11.1 points per game with 3.4 assists per game for this offense.

TCU has been strong in the rebounding game as well, sitting 20th in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage, and 92nd in defensive rebounding percentage per game this year. Leading the rebounding game is also Emmanuel Miller, who comes in with 5.8 rebounds per game. Sitting second on the team is Erenest Udah. He comes in with 5.6 rebounds per game while averaging 4.5 points per game this year. Also, two other players are averaging over four rebounds per game this year.

On defense, TCU is 87th in points allowed per game this year. They are also seventh in the nation in steals per game. Leading the way on defense is Jameer Nelson Jr. Nelson comes in with 2.4 steals per game. He is one of five guys with over a steal per game this year. Avery Anderson has 1.7 per game, while Micah Peavy and Emanuel Miller both have 1.4 per game.

Final Iowa State-TCU Prediction & Pick

This should be a wonderful game. Iowa State has a dominant defense, but TCU is solid on defense as well. Meanwhile, TCU has the much better offense in this one. TCU also does better at controlling the pace of play overall. Further, TCU has shown they can beat a quality defense. They did that against Houston and will be able to do the same here against Iowa State. Still, this is going to be a close game. The quality defense of Iowa State will keep it that way.

Final Iowa State-TCU Prediction & Pick: Iowa State +4.5