The No.8-ranked Iowa State Cyclones hit the road for a Big 12 matchup against the UCF Knights. This will be the team's first meeting of the season. It is time to continue our men's college basketball odds series with an Iowa State-UCF prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
Iowa State enters the weekend second in the Big 12, sitting one game behind Houston with three games remaining. The Cyclones have lost one game in their last seven, but it was a costly one against Houston. Iowa State has an opportunity to share the regular season title, as they have a weaker remaining schedule than Houston. Iowa State has UCF, BYU, and Kansas State, while Houston must take on Kansas in their final game.
UCF sits one game behind Oklahoma, Texas, and Kansas State in the Big 12 standings. They are currently 11th in the conference, but a couple of wins can get them as high as eighth going into the playoffs. They fell down the conference standings with four consecutive losses to Texas Tech, BYU, Cincinnati, and West Virginia. However, the Knights bounced back with two straight wins over Oklahoma State and Texas Tech. Regardless of where they finish at season's end, UCF's inaugural season in the Big 12 has been a better success than most people thought.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: Iowa State-UCF Odds
Iowa State: -3.5 (-108)
Moneyline: -162
UCF: +3.5 (-112)
Moneyline: +134
Over: 132.5 (-110)
Under: 132.5 (-110)
How to Watch Iowa State vs. UCF
Time: 4 PM ET/1 PM PT
TV: ESPN+
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why Iowa State Will Cover The Spread/Win
Iowa State's offense should do enough in this game to outscore UCF despite UCF having a top-50 defense in the country. Iowa State averages 72.2 points per game on the road, but UCF's abysmal offensive play against Iowa State's defense will be the difference maker.
UCF is averaging 67.1 points per game against the Big 12, while Iowa State owns the seventh-best defense in the country. They allow just 62.3 points per game and held an Oklahoma team that averages 75.1 points to 45 in a 58-45 victory in their last outing.
Why UCF Will Cover The Spread/Win
UCF's defense is also no slouch, but they will need one of their best outings for a win in this game. UCF allows just 61.9 points per game at home, which could help them get within the number. Considering the ramifications for Iowa State, it's unlikely that UCF will win this game outright, but their defense can get them the cover.
Final Iowa State-UCF Prediction & Pick
This game will likely be a low-scoring affair, as both defenses are among the best in the nation. Iowa State is a perfect 17-0 at home, but their play drops off on the road. The Cyclones offense is ranked 80th overall, averaging 77.2 points per game. Iowa State isn't the same team on the road, averaging just 72.2.
The total has gone under in six of the last eight Iowa State games. Their most recent win over Oklahoma finished 58-45, showing the Cyclones prioritize defense. The Cyclones haven't scored more than 70 points in their last four road games, and UCF won't likely score enough points to help the total go over.
UCF averages 67.1 points per game against the Big 12, and Iowa State is the seventh-best defense in the nation, allowing 62.3 points per game. Iowa State's desire to win the Big 12 and their ability to shut down the Knights will also help them cover the spread.
Final Iowa State-UCF Prediction & Pick: Iowa State -3.5 (-108), Under 132.5 (-110)