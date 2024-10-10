ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with an Iowa State-West Virginia prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Iowa State-West Virginia.

The Iowa State Cyclones and West Virginia Mountaineers have not experienced the same season. ISU is unbeaten at 5-0 while West Virginia is 3-2, enduring a loss to Penn State and then a wrenching late loss to archrival Pittsburgh in the Backyard Brawl. WVU's two losses increased the heat on head coach Neal Brown, who is legitimately on the hot seat in Morgantown. Iowa State is riding high under coach Matt Campbell, who has steered the Cyclones past rival Iowa in a road comeback from 13 points down and has managed to inject the program with fresh optimism once again. Iowa State had struggled the past few seasons after winning the Fiesta Bowl in the 2020 pandemic season, but Campbell and ISU have managed to bounce back. These teams are not on the same footing on a larger, overall level. Yet, they are on the same plane in their conference race: They are both unbeaten in Big 12 play and have visions of competing in the Big 12 Championship Game later this year.

West Virginia has managed to get by Oklahoma State and Kansas in Big 12 play this season. Those results have enabled the Mountaineers to become one of five teams with an unbeaten record in Big 12 games this season. ISU is another, joined by Texas Tech, BYU, and Colorado. No one predicted this would be the top five in the Big 12 through Week 6, but the Big 12 has quickly established itself as the most volatile of the Power Four conferences this season. The Big Ten and SEC have had their share of upsets and shockers, but the Big 12 is a league in which one team plays well one week and then regresses the next week. The Big 12 is a place where one week's results frequently have no connection to the next week's set of games and how they unfold. It is really hard to get a good, accurate read on Big 12 teams because of this volatility. Enter Iowa State and West Virginia, one of which will finally lose a conference game. The winner will gain real leverage in the race to the Big 12 title game. A lot is riding on the outcome of this clash in a conference where parity is king in 2024.

West Virginia's two losses point to greater underlying weaknesses in the Mountaineers' overall profile. Iowa State has shown more resilience and consistency than the Mountaineers so far this season. That should be factored into any point spread bet on this game. ISU has earned the benefit of the doubt more than WVU has to this point.

The Mountaineers get the Cyclones at home and at night. It will be tough for ISU to keep winning. Keep in mind that Iowa State fell behind a not-very-good Baylor team before rallying to win. ISU has been playing with fire this year — it also trailed Iowa by 13 before rallying — and it is likely to get burned if it falls behind again.

We are leaning to Iowa State but do not think the Cyclones are convincing enough to trust with a bet. Stay away from this game.

Final Iowa State-West Virginia Prediction & Pick: Iowa State -3.5