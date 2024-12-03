Iowa State football was able to get enough wins along the way this season, to end up in Saturday's Big 12 Championship game. The Cyclones needed some help, and got it when Colorado and BYU lost two conference games each. Iowa State football now plays Arizona State in the league championship Saturday, in a matchup between two 10-2 schools.

There's a lot riding on this game. The winner of this contest is likely to get a bid in the College Football Playoff, although most likely as an at-large and not a top four seed. The loser of this game is surely headed to a bowl game, but almost guaranteed to be out of the CFP conversation.

There's a fatal flaw with this Iowa State team, that could spell doom for its chances to win the Big 12. Before the flaw is revealed, let's look at how Iowa State football got here.

The Cyclones lost two games in a row this season

Iowa State looked destined early on to head to Arlington, and play in the conference championship game. The squad got a huge non conference win over Iowa, to take the Cy-Hawk Trophy. The Cyclones had the best scoring defense for most of the season in the Big 12, but a few games late in the season seemed to derail those plans.

Iowa State football lost back-to-back games in November, to Texas Tech and Kansas. Those losses seemed to pop the balloon of the Cyclones' season, but the squad finished strong with wins over Utah and Kansas State.

Despite earning a spot in the Big 12 title game, that doesn't mean the play has been perfect for Iowa State. In its two losses, the squad's weakness was exposed. Here's the fatal flaw that could hurt the Cyclones' chances in the league championship.

Iowa State's rush defense is 14th in the 16 team league

The Cyclones have struggled to stop the run this season, and that's putting it mildly. Iowa State football finished the regular season 14th in rushing defense in the conference, per league stats. Only Arizona and Oklahoma State did worse at stopping the run, and both of those teams are missing the postseason.

Iowa State football is allowing 173.7 yards per game on the ground this season. In a loss to Kansas, Iowa State was gashed for 237 rushing yards. That's an area that will certainly be exploited by the Sun Devils, who are fourth in the league in rushing offense. Arizona State football gains 195 rushing yards per game.

“They’re dynamic,” Campbell said of Arizona State’s offense, per the Des Moines Register. “They have such a unique ability to put the pressure on the defense in every way, shape and form. Obviously, you never want to lose a good football player this time of year.

“But good football teams have great players, and they’ve certainly got a collection of those guys.”

In that loss to Kansas, Iowa State gave up 7.6 yards per play. Kansas tailback Devin Neal rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries, but the Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels also exposed Iowa State. Daniels gained 68 yards on the ground, including a touchdown. He carried the ball 12 times.

The Cyclones' defense will have to do its best job of the season on Saturday stopping the run. Iowa State and Arizona State play at 12:00 Eastern, for all the marbles in the Big 12 conference.