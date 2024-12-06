ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is a Big Ten Clash as Iowa visits Michigan. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Iowa-Michigan prediction and pick.

Iowa comes into the game sitting at 7-1 on the year. They opened up with five straight wins, before their first loss of the year. They welcomed back Josh Dix for the game with Utah State, but would still fall 77-69. Since then, they have won two in a row. First, they dominated South Carolina Upstate, before winning their first conference game of the year, beating Northwestern 80-79. Meanwhile, Michigan is also 7-1 on the year. After dominating their first game of the year over Cleveland State, they would lose to Wake Forest 72-70. Since then, they have won six straight, including winning over a 22nd-ranked Xavier and an 11th-ranked Wisconsin.

This will be the 47th meeting between these two schools since 1999. Michigan leads 26-20 since then. The two teams split the two match-ups last year, with both teams winning on the road.

Here are the Iowa-Michigan College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Iowa-Michigan Odds

Iowa: +8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +300

Michigan: -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -385

Over: 155.5 (-110)

Under: 155.5 (-110)

How to Watch Iowa vs. Michigan

Time: 2:00 PM ET/ 11:00 AM PT

TV: FS1

Why Iowa Will Cover The Spread/Win

Iowa comes in ranked 50th in KenPom efficiency rankings this year. They are 42nd in offensive efficiency while sitting 74th in defensive efficiency. Iowa has been solid on offense this year. They are 14th in the nation in points per game this year while sitting 14th in the nation in effective field goal percentage. Iowa is also third in the nation in field goals made per game, and 18th in three-pointers made per game. They are also second in the nation in assists per game this year.

Owen Freeman leads the way this year for Iowa. He is scoring 17.3 points per game while leading the team with Rebounds. He has 7.6 rebounds per game this year. Further, he added 1.3 assists per game and 1.9 blocks per game. He is joined in the frontcourt by Payton Sandort. Sandfort comes into the game with 16.1 points per game while he also adds six rebounds, four assists, and 1.1 steals per game this year. Finally, Pryce Sandfort has 9.3 points per game, while having 2.5 rebounds per game this year.

In the backcourt, Josh Dix leads the way. He is scoring 13 points per game while adding 3.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and one steal per game. He is joined by Brock Harding. Harding leads the team with 6.2 assists per game, while he adds ten points and 1.5 rebounds per game. Further, he has 2.6 steals per game.

Why Michigan Will Cover The Spread/Win

Michigan comes in ranked 16th in KenPom efficiency rankings this year. They are 45th in offensive efficiency while sitting fifth in defensive efficiency. Michigan has been great on defense this year. They are 12th in opponent points per game while sitting third in opponent assists per game. Michigan is also seventh in the nation in opponent effective field goal percentage, while sitting 26th in their own effective field goal percentage.

In the frontcourt, Danny Wolf leads the way. He leads the team in points and rebounds this year. He is scoring 12 points per game while adding 9.5 rebounds per game. Further, he adds 3.1 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.9 blocks per game this year. He is joined in the front court by Sam Walters. He is scoring 6.1 points per game, while he adds 1.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. Rounding out the frontcourt is Vladislav Goldin. Goldin comes into the game with just 11 points per game, but he adds 4.8 rebounds and two blocks per game this year.

Tre Donaldson has been solid in the backcourt. He is scoring 11.4 points per game this year while adding a team-leading 3.9 assists. Further, he has three rebounds per game this year. Roddy Gayle Jr. has also been solid from the backcourt. He is scoring 11.6 points per game while adding 3.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.4 steals this year. Finally, Nimari Burnett is scoring 9.8 points per game this year, while also adding 3.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.1 steals per game this year.

Final Iowa-Michigan Prediction & Pick

Both teams have just one loss on the year and have since recovered. Further, both teams come in with one conference win on the year. Michigan has played a much tougher schedule, sitting 120th in strength of schedule according to KenPom while Iowa is 322nd in the nation. Further, the rebounding battle will favor Michigan. Michigan is 88th in the nation in rebounds per game, while Iowa is 207th. That will be the difference in this one. Take Michigan.

Final Iowa-Michigan Prediction & Pick: Michigan -8.5 (-110)