Already halfway through the college football season, a more than important Big Ten showdown will be in the works this weekend as the Iowa Hawkeyes hit the road to take on the Wisconsin Badgers. It is time to take a look at our college football odds series where our Iowa-Wisconsin prediction and pick will be made.

Entering play with a 5-1 record after escaping with a narrow victory against Purdue by a score of 20-14, the Hawkeyes are only three wins away from matching their season win total from last year and are hopeful that they can return to the Big Ten Championship for the first time since the 2021 campaign. Currently a half-game behind the Wisconsin Badgers in the Big Ten West division, a win this weekend would go a long way in being included among the legitimate conference contenders.

Meanwhile, the Badgers of Wisconsin will be giving it their all to defend their home field which has been a place where they have yet to be defeated this fall. Overall, the Badgers boast a 4-1 record and have rebounded nicely under first-year head coach Luke Fickell who seems to be returning Wisconsin back to their former glory. Do the Badgers have what it takes to defend home field and treat their fans to a gigantic victory?

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Iowa-Wisconsin Odds

Iowa: +9.5 (-108)

Wisconsin: -9.5 (-112)

Over: 35.5 (-102)

Under: 35.5 (-120)

How to Watch Iowa vs. Wisconsin Week 7

Time: 4:00 ET/1:00 PT

TV: Fox

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Iowa Will Cover The Spread

After briefly appearing in the AP poll before falling to Penn State in Iowa's lone loss, the Hawkeyes are once again knocking at the door of the Top 25 and a win on the road against a very good Wisconsin squad could put them over the top.

In order to cover the spread and possibly put together a statement victory in a hostile environment, it will prove to be vital for the Hawkeyes to match the physical brand of football that Wisconsin has installed since Fikel was named head coach not too long. Of course, Wisconsin and Iowa both have been known to possess physically demanding rosters that make opposing teams feel the hurt near the end of ballgames, but Luke Fickle has taken that bruising style of play to the next level in Madison. As it stands, Iowa is only allowing 131 rushing yards per gamer and certainly has the personnel to match up with Wisconsin in short-yardage downs. If the Hawkeyes can force the Badgers to third-and-longs consistently, then Iowa will be in pretty good shape.

With that being said, the difference between covering the spread and not for Iowa will fall on the shoulders of a defense that is once again among the cream of the crop of college football. At the moment, Iowa only allows 16.3 PPG and are led by plenty of playmakers on that side of the ball. Although the Hawkeyes offense is slightly improved from last year's disastrous showing, they still only come up with 247 yards of total offense per game. Can Iowa force some turnovers with their dominant defense to make life easier for their up-and-down offensive attack?

Why Wisconsin Will Cover The Spread

Unlike Iowa, it has been Wisconsin that has actually found ways to move the football efficiently with SMU transfer QB Tanner Mordecai now running the show for the Badgers under center. Blessed with a strong arm and a decent deep ball that oftentimes makes opposing defenses pay when linebackers creep up to stop the run, Mordecai has thus far only tossed three touchdowns through the air, but his 1,021 passing yards suggest he is making the right reads and is making big-time plays in the vertical passing game.

In addition to Wisconsin needing to ride the right arm of Mordecai to cover the spread and ultimately win, it also helps to have an offensive line that is comprised of some very large human beings. If you are planning on putting some money on the Badgers, then know that there's a decent chance for this offensive line to create a stellar push en route to making a bang for your buck. Whether it is in pass protection or creating running lanes big enough for a semi-truck to drive through, keep your eyes peeled on Wisconsin's play within the trenches to eventually overwhelm Iowa.

Final Iowa-Wisconsin Prediction & Pick

In this critical matchup, you better believe that both sides will be playing their tails off until the final whistle! While this truly could go either way, a 9.5-point spread seems far too hefty for the Badgers to cover. Side with the Hawkeyes despite being on the road to keep this one close.

Final Iowa-Wisconsin Prediction & Pick: Iowa +9.5 (-108)