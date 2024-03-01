In what can only be described as a whirlwind of excitement and anticipation, the Indiana Fever's guard Erica Wheeler took to social media to express her feelings on Caitlin Clark’s decision on Thursday regarding the WNBA Draft.
Clark, a standout college basketball star, has been the center of attention after breaking the NCAA Division 1 women's scoring record, and announcing that she is declaring for the WNBA draft instead of returning for another year of college basketball. With the Fever holding the first round pick in the draft, and Clark projected to go first, Wheeler’s tweets suggest a highly anticipated move that could potentially shake up the league and galvanize ticket sales.
Wheeler, known for her passionate presence on and off the court, didn’t hold back, sharing her enthusiasm and predicting a “Clark Effect” on the upcoming season.
“Hahaha, @CaitlinClark22, you got people I ain’t talk to in years asking for tickets for next season … I CANT HELP THEM!!! … The babyyy goat is coming to town,” Wheeler said on X, formerly Twitter.
Wheeler humorously addressed the frenzy, highlighting the sudden surge in interest for Fever games, “Aye nah lol I know yall lying texting me like this !! Damn Clark done effected my friends and family too this is wild! So Now yall wanna buy flights lol get on !!”
— Erica Wheeler (@EWeezy_For3eezy) February 29, 2024
— Erica Wheeler (@EWeezy_For3eezy) February 29, 2024
The guard, who is no stranger to the highs and lows of professional basketball, also underscored the challenges of keeping up with the influx of messages and ticket inquiries. This candidness provides an inside look at the ripple effect a single player’s decision can have on a team and its community.
Despite the jokes, her tweets show with a deeper sense of pride and anticipation for the Fever's future. She also called upon the WNBA to let the world know about the impending “Clark Effect,” hinting at the marketability and potential economic boost that a player like Clark could bring to the league.
“Hey @WNBA can we can get a email at some point preferably TODAY that @IndianaFever can let the world know Clark Effect is coming to town,” Wheeler said, “so they can sale these tickets ! We just need a little permission! Thanks management!”
— Erica Wheeler (@EWeezy_For3eezy) February 29, 2024
With the WNBA Draft approaching on April 15, all eyes are on Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever. If the buzz generated by Wheeler’s tweets is any indication, the Fever are poised for an electrifying season, with fans and players alike eager to witness a new chapter in women’s basketball.