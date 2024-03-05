As the WNBA’s 2024 season looms on the horizon, the buzz around Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever is reaching fever pitch. With the Fever securing the first overall pick for a second consecutive year, the stars are aligning for what could be a transformational season for the team and the league.
While nothing is for certain, it's assumed that Caitlin Clark will be the No. 1 draft pick, after her announcement on Feb. 29 that she would forgo her fifth-year of eligibility to play college ball, instead opting to go pro.
Let’s delve into some bold predictions based on history, performance metrics and the tidal wave of talent that is Caitlin Clark.
Caitlin Clark will be both Rookie of the Year and WNBA MVP
One does not simply walk into the WNBA and dominate — unless you're Caitlin Clark. With a collegiate record that speaks volumes of her scoring prowess and playmaking genius, Clark is not merely poised to claim the Rookie of the Year honors but also to challenge for the league's MVP.
Averaging a staggering 32.2 points per game at Iowa, Clark has the toolkit of a basketball virtuoso. Should she carry this form into the professional ranks and mirror the impact of Candace Parker's MVP-winning rookie season in 2008, Clark could achieve the unprecedented feat of securing both accolades in her first year, making her the crown jewel of the Fever and the face of the league.
Indiana Fever’s playoff renaissance
The Indiana Fever's fortunes are forecasted to shift dramatically with the arrival of Clark, paired with the already impactful Aliyah Boston. This dynamic duo, boasting Boston's inside dominance and Clark's perimeter mastery, will likely elevate the Fever into the playoffs and could even stir the pot against the established powerhouses, signifying a playoff renaissance in Indiana.
With consecutive No. 1 picks, the Fever has a shot at re-writing WNBA history. As seen with teams like the Seattle Storm, acquiring foundational talents can lead to championships within a few seasons. Thus, projecting Clark’s impact alongside Boston, the Fever might not just be dreaming of playoffs but, indeed, of a championship title, mimicking the rapid ascents to glory experienced by other franchises with back-to-back top picks.
Caitlin Clark will lead the league in scoring
Clark's scoring prowess is legendary, and there's every reason to believe this will translate to the professional stage. The WNBA hasn't seen a rookie lead the league in scoring in its recent history, but then again, there haven't been many rookies like Clark. It’s a tall order, but her talent could see her averaging upwards of 20 points per game, putting her in the mix for the scoring title.
Clark will claim single-season three-point record
With the precision of an archer, Clark has already etched her name into the annals of three-point royalty in college. As we pivot to her pro prospects, it is within the realm of possibility to see her not just lead the Fever in scoring and three-pointers but also obliterate the current WNBA single-season record for made threes.
The season-high record for three-pointers is currently held by Sabrina Ionescu at 128, per Jeremiah Santos of Sports World News. With Clark's tendency to make clutch three-pointers, let's pencil her in for passing the mark set by Sabrina Ionescu with an awe-inspiring 130 triples, cementing her status as a long-range luminary.
Setting new standards for No. 1 picks
Examining the trend for No. 1 picks, the leap Clark is expected to make in her rookie season could redefine the metrics for success. While the historical average for consensus wins added by No. 1 picks stands at 4.6 in their rookie year (per Neil Payne on Substack), Clark’s abilities position her to shatter this average, potentially approaching double figures. Such a contribution would not only highlight her skills but also significantly elevate the Fever's win total, firmly placing her in the WNBA's elite tier from the get-go.
Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are about to embark on a season replete with promise and potential. If these bold predictions hold true, we’re not just witnessing the emergence of a star and the revitalization of a franchise but a seismic shift in the WNBA that could reverberate for years to come. The Fever and Clark are on course to carve out a historic chapter in the WNBA history books, blending talent, numbers and sheer competitive spirit into a narrative that could redefine the league.