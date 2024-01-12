Caitlin Clark and Hannah Stuelke, the Mahomes and Kelce of Iowa women's basketball, redefine teamwork on the court.

In the world of Iowa women's basketball, the synergy between Caitlin Clark and Hannah Stuelke reflects that of the famous NFL duo, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. Stuelke, standing tall at 6-foot-2, has become a central figure in Clark's highlight reels, often receiving Clark's passes. The partnership was evident in the Dec. 30 game against Minnesota, where Clark's pass led to Stuelke scoring a layup and drawing a foul, marking Clark's 902nd career assist and a new Big Ten record.

The chemistry between Clark and Stuelke isn't just about plays; it's an important element in Iowa's strategy. In a nail-biting victory over Michigan State on Jan. 2, it was Stuelke who, after recovering a loose ball, assisted Clark in scoring a game-winning step-back three-pointer. As Clark vies for a repeat as national player of the year, Stuelke, Iowa's second-leading scorer and rebounder, has been instrumental in solidifying the team as a formidable contender.

Iowa associate head coach Jan Jensen highlights the importance of Stuelke's performance, stating, “As [Stuelke] goes, we can go.” Stuelke's journey with the Hawkeyes began with an adjustment period as a freshman, followed by a breakthrough during conference play which earned her the Big Ten Sixth Woman of the Year title.

If Clark is compared to her beloved Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, then Jensen likens Stuelke to Clark's Travis Kelce. Clark praises Stuelke for her intense effort on the court, noting how her hard running creates easy scoring opportunities and challenges other teams.

“Hannah just runs the floor really hard, as hard as anybody as I've ever played with,” Clark said recently. “It leads to a lot of easy buckets and causes a lot of problems for other teams.”

Stuelke's growth was particularly notable in the national semifinals against South Carolina, where her defense against 2022 national player of the year Aliyah Boston marked a turning point. Jensen noted this as the moment when the team really started to gain momentum.

“When she turned that corner more confidently and comfortably, that's I think when our team really started to roll,” Jensen said, via Alexa Philippou of ESPN.

With Monika Czinano's departure, Stuelke's role became more prominent, bringing a different dynamic to the team. Jensen describes Stuelke as a prototype power forward, highlighting her versatility and ability to create mismatches with her quickness and ball-handling skills.

The bond between Clark and Stuelke has resulted in effective plays, with 35 of Clark's 131 assists this season going to Stuelke. Their understanding on the court has been a significant factor in Iowa's success. Stuelke's emergence as a reliable scorer eases the pressure on Clark, contributing significantly to the team's overall performance.

“Caitlin's really fun to play with and really easy to mesh with just because she's always looking for what's best for the team,” Stuelke said. “She'll see you when you're open and you don't even think you're open.”

As Iowa prepares to face Indiana in a crucial match on Saturday, Stuelke stands at the forefront of proving her worth not just to the team, but to herself. Her growing confidence and skill set, fostered by the unique partnership with Clark, signals a bright future for the Hawkeyes.