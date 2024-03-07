In the world of college basketball, Caitlin Clark is captivating fans nationwide, and none other than NBA superstar Stephen Curry has weighed in on the mania surrounding the Iowa women's basketball star.
Curry, known for his own meteoric rise during his college years at Davidson, finds the scale of attention surrounding Clark impressive. Now 35, Curry has grown familiar with the fame, yet acknowledges that the world has changed since 2008. Observing from a distance Curry is impressed by how Clark skillfully handles her own whirlwind of challenges, especially given the role of social media in amplifying her fame.
“I couldn’t imagine what it’s like now,” Curry said, per Dana O'Neil of The Athletic. “Mine was before Twitter was really a thing. I didn’t get Instagram until I was a junior in college. So just the social media element makes it so much crazier.”
Clark's talent and charisma have drawn not just basketball fans but a cross-section of America to arenas, symbolizing the growing reach and appeal of women's basketball. Families have traveled across the country to see Clark play, like 84-year-old Roberta Burkholder and her husband Orval, who traveled from Idaho to Indiana to see Iowa's game vs. the Hoosiers. Clark's games have become events that transcend the sport itself, and the convergence of fans from various walks of life, eager to catch a glimpse of her talent underscores the broad appeal of her performances.
Jimmer Fredette's weighs-in on Caitlin Clark mania
Jimmer Fredette, another player who experienced a similar wave of popularity during his college days at BYU, offered his perspective on Caitlin Clark Mania.
Like Curry, Fredette navigated the complexities of sudden fame, which transformed his life both on and off the court. Reflecting on his journey and observing Clark's, Fredette sees parallels in their experiences, emphasizing the importance of authenticity in navigating the spotlight.
“Be authentic, that’s all that matters,” Fredette said. “Be yourself because no matter what, you’re not going to have it forever. Enjoy it while it lasts.”
He remarked on the pressure to perform, adding, “You don’t have 30 points, and it’s a bad game … Actually, 30 is average. If you have 30, they ‘held’ you to 30.”
As the basketball world continues to watch Caitlin Clark's career with keen interest as she prepares to go pro in the WNBA, the comments from figures like Stephen Curry and Jimmer Fredette provide more context for understanding the magnitude of her impact.