Irina Shayk's net worth is $25 million. The Russian model is one of the most successful models in the world, and her romances have been in the public spotlight for years. Now, she has come under the attention of sports fans due to a rumored relationship with Tom Brady, arguably the greatest player in NFL history. This article will explain how Shayk came to her wealth and what is known about her relationship with Tom Brady.
What is Irina Shayk's net worth in 2024?: $25 million (estimate)
Irina Shayk is worth approximately $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The vast majority of her wealth comes from being one of the world's most successful and famous models.
She has also dated uber-wealthy celebrities like Cristiano Ronaldo, Bradley Cooper, and now potentially Tom Brady. Ronaldo's net worth is $500 million, Brady's net worth is $300 million, and Cooper's net worth is $100 million.
Irina Shayk's career
Irina Shayk was born in Russia. She is one of the most well-known models in the world.
Shayk first rose to fame after posing for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2007. Her career skyrocketed, and she became the face of Intimissimi. In 2011, she was the cover model for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.
She continued to model for swimwear until 2016, when she transitioned to modeling for high fashion companies.
The Russian model has done work for some of the biggest fashion companies in the world. She has modeled for companies including Guess, Victoria's Secret, and Cesare Paciotta.
Shayk has also dipped her toes in acting. She played Megara in Hercules alongside Dwayne Johnson.
The model is very skilled and versatile, as she even has appeared in music videos like Kanye West's “Power.” Known for her incredible beauty, the model has appeared on numerous rankings of the sexiest women alive. She was ranked 14th in the “Top 20 sexiest models” by Model.com, and she ranked as the sexiest Russian woman alive, according to Complex Magazine.
Irina Shayk's dating history
Irina Shayk's first high-profile relationship was in the early parts of her career. From 2007-2009, the model dated Rob Bourdon, the drummer for the band Linkin Park.
Shayk then first dabbled in a relationship with an athlete in 2009. She dated international icon and soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo until 2015. Ronaldo is one of the most well-known figures in the world. Soccer is the world's biggest sport, and many people view Ronaldo as its best player.
Her relationships have always been high-profile, as Shayk next dated Bradley Cooper. Cooper is an actor known for American Sniper, Guardians of the Galaxy, and The Hangover. Cooper is one of the most recognizable actors of the 2010s.
Bradley Cooper and Shayk had a child together in 2017, but the pair split up in 2019.
Irina Shayk and Tom Brady
Tom Brady had a high-profile divorce with Gisele Bundchen in 2022. The couple had been married since 2009. The divorce put Brady's love life in the spotlight. In the summer of 2023, Shayk and Brady sparked dating rumors. The two had been photographed hanging out multiple times over the summer, but the relationship appeared casual.
Shayk recently was spotted vacationing with her ex, Bradley Cooper, seemingly shutting down the potential for a relationship with Brady.
Irina and Brady's relationship was rekindled in January when they were spotted dining at a New York restaurant.
Shayk has had a very distinguished career, and she always seems to be in the news because of her love life, but were you surprised by how high her net worth is?