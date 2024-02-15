Will the Timberwolves be without their top option?

In his fourth season with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Anthony Edwards has helped elevate his franchise to new heights. A day before the All-Star break begins, the Timberwolves find themselves owning a 38-16 record, the best in the Western Conference. Before Edwards heads on a plane with Karl-Anthony Towns and flies to Indianapolis for the upcoming All-Star festivities, they have a chance to pick up their 39th victory of the season against the Portland Trail Blazers, whom they recently defeated 121-109 on Tuesday night. However, Edwards' status for this game is up in the air due to a knee injury. This has led many to ask the question: Is Anthony Edwards playing vs. the Blazers on Thursday night?

Anthony Edwards' injury status vs. Grizzlies

Prior to this past Tuesday's game against the Blazers, Edwards found himself on the Timberwolves' injury report due to right knee soreness. The All-Star ended up playing in this game, recording 41 points on 16-of-27 shooting in Minnesota's 121-109 victory.

Now, Edwards is once again on the injury report due to right knee soreness. He is currently listed as questionable to play in Portland on Thursday.

Edwards has been spectacular this season, and he has been durable almost the entire season. In fact, Edwards has missed just three games all year so far. In a total of 51 games, he has averaged 26.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 5.2 assists while shooting 46.8 percent from the floor and 38.5 percent from three-point range.

The 22-year-old continues to transcend his game to new heights, which is why he was a no-brainer selection as a reserve for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game. This recent growth in Edwards' game has also directly impacted the success the Timberwolves have found to this point in the season.

If Edwards is unable to play or Minnesota looks to get their star an extra day of rest before the All-Star break, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Kyle Anderson would see their roles increase the most. Newly acquired veteran Monte Morris would also see his minutes increase without Edwards on the court.

Given that he played on Tuesday night despite being on the injury report, it appears as if Edwards should once again be able to play through his knee soreness.

So, when it comes to the question of whether Anthony Edwards is playing vs. the Blazers, the answer will be given by the Timberwolves later on in the day.