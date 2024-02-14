Anthony Edwards certainly has the on-court charisma of a young Michael Jordan.

Kevin Garnett hardly tries to hide his bias. As the undisputed greatest player in franchise history who still has dreams of one day joining his former team's ownership group, the Hall-of-Famer turned NBA media star has a clear rooting interest for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Does that reality make his most recent comparison for Anthony Edwards any less worthy? Not considering the specific age and timeline context at play.

Asked by Showtime's Rachel Nichols about Garnett recently comparing him to rookie Michael Jordan, Edwards agreed with the Timberwolves' ‘OG.'

“That's the OG, man, whatever he say goes. Anybody wanna argue with him, you gotta take it up with Michael Jordan,” Edwards said. “I think he's right, for sure. '84 Jordan. He ain't say 96, 97, he said 84. He's finding himself, so I agree with that.”

Why Anthony Edwards-1984 Michael Jordan comparison makes sense

Garnett's comments came on last week's edition of Showtime's All The Smoke, when he, Paul Pierce, Rajon Rondo and DeMarcus Cousins joined hosts Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson for a special trade deadline episode of the popular podcast.

Pierce, Garnett's media partner, close friend and former champion teammate with the 2008 Boston Celtics, initially wasn't having KG's comparison of Edwards to a young Jordan. Once Garnett made clear he wasn't suggesting Edwards was on the career trajectory that made Jordan one of the two greatest players of all-time, though, Pierce seemed to come around.

“He like a young '84 Jordan, boy! You hear me? Listen!” Garnett said, addressing Pierce. “That's how I know he not watching the games!”

“I'm watchin how he comin' through the lane. If KAT wasn't on this team he would average 30-somethin! You hear what I'm sayin' to you? He'd get 15 more shots!” he continued.

What's the biggest similarity between Edwards and rookie Jordan that Garnett sees? How aggressively they attack the paint turning the corner on drives, prepared to levitate for gravity-defying dunks and acrobatic aerial finishes.

“84! Go back and look at it and look at this young boy! This boy comin through the [lane]…He turn the corner, if you ain't there, he throwin' you in [the rim]! Boy, you ain't watchin the games!” Garnett said to Pierce.

“I'm talkin' about he comin' through the lane. Man, he turnin the corner with intent. He turn the corner with his head up, man, if you ain't right there, he pogo'in your a**! Man, listen—I'm talkin' about how he's comin' off the screen…Go look at '84 Jordan!”

Jordan put together one of the best debut season ever in 1984-85, averaging 28.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 2.4 steals per game. In addition to winning Rookie of the Year honors, the Chicago Bulls icon was an All-Star and Second Team All-NBA selection as a rookie, even finishing sixth in MVP voting.

Edwards has only just begun reaching those exalted league-wide heights midway through his fourth season. He'll play in his second All-Star Game this weekend in Indianapolis, but has never made an All-NBA Team nor finished top-10 in MVP voting over the first three seasons of his career—lofty distinctions that seem forthcoming as soon as season's end.

But Garnett wasn't comparing Edwards to early Jordan for the all-around quality of their respective games anyway. Known best for his signature fadeaway jumper, deadeye mid-range shooting prowess and clutch dominance after he returned from an initial retirement in 1995, Jordan was a much different player when he first came into the league, with a never-before-seen blend of explosiveness, body control and finishing flair.

Edwards doesn't quite live up to 1984 Jordan in that respect, additional weight and strength keeping him from managing the unreal hangtime that first propelled Jordan to superstardom. Ja Morant might be the league's closest thing to nascent Jordan as a finisher these days. Young Dwyane Wade's ability to knife through defenses and contort his body in the air evoked mid-1980s Jordan, too.

You don't have to squint too hard to see the parallels Garnett does between Edwards and rookie Jordan, though. Just imagine how hyped Garnett will be if Edwards ever leads the Wolves to the type of team success Jordan did the Bulls.