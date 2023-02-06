WWE fans are excited about the release of WWE 2K23 on March 17, 2023. Much of the excitement, of course, comes from the anticipation that we could play as our favorite wrestlers from Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and even Legends. However, fans of the New Day stable might be wondering if former WWE Champion Big E will be part of the WWE 2K23 roster.

So far, the two other members of the New Day, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston have already been revealed to be part of the roster. Both characters in-game have been showcased in trailers, previews, and promotional materials, including in one where Woods and Big E themselves were playing on their channel UpUpDownDown. However, Big E’s character in-game was not shown in any of these, which makes his official status undetermined on whether or not he will be part of the WWE 2K23 roster.

Big E might have missed the initial rounds of motion capture that Visual Concepts have been making, as he’s been on the shelf due to a broken neck he suffered almost a year ago in March 2022. He hasn’t competed in any match or appeared on TV since then. However, Big E is still listed as an official member of WWE SmackDown, so Visual Concepts would be remiss to not include him in WWE 2K23. Perhaps Big E has just not been revealed yet and would be revealed at a later time since only a fourth of the total number of expected wrestlers has been revealed so far as of the publication of this article. His old model could still be used, theoretically, after all.

Hopefully, though, Big E won’t be paywalled behind a DLC, as it would suck for long-time fans of Big E Langston, as well as New Day fans who would want to have him join Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston as NXT Tag Team Champions, even if just in-game. Whatever the case might be, we’ll make sure to update you on Big E’s status on WWE 2K23.