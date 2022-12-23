By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

The Memphis Grizzlies have proven early on this season that they mean business in the Western Conference this season. Their 19-11 record has them in a tie with the Denver Nuggets for the top spot in the West, and just as the Nuggets have gotten by without a key contributor in Michael Porter Jr., the Grizzlies have managed to keep on winning despite missing Desmond Bane for an extended period of time.

Is Grizzlies’ Desmond Bane playing vs. Suns?

Bane had been scorching hot to begin the season, but ended up spraining his right big toe on November 11th against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and hasn’t taken the coiurt since. Bane’s status was upgraded to questionable on Thursday ahead of their contest on Friday against the Phoenix Suns, and it sounds like he may be set to make his return to the court for this contest.

“Desmond Bane was upgraded to questionable for the Memphis Grizzlies game on Friday at the Phoenix Suns. The upgraded status, along with comments made in recent days, indicate Bane is closing in on returning after a 17-game absence. If Bane doesn’t return Friday, he could be back for the Grizzlies Christmas Day matchup at the Golden State Warriors.” – RealGM

Bane may ultimately not end up playing, as he is still listed as questionable for the Grizzlies game against the Suns, but either way, this is a very encouraging update. Even if Bane cannot play on Friday night against Phoenix, he could be ready to go against the Golden State Warriors on Christmas day. But for now, it looks like Bane could be set to end his lengthy absence by suiting up against the Suns.