By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The Memphis Grizzlies have fallen back down to earth of late after losing back-to-back games against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday and the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday. This was after the ever-amazing Ja Morant led his team to a scorching seven-game winning streak that allowed the Grizzlies to climb to the top of the Western Conference.

The Grizzlies just got a major boost ahead of their matchup against the Phoenix Suns on Friday with Desmond Bane being tagged as questionable for that contest. Bane has missed Memphis’ last 17 games with a sprain on his right big toe, but it is clear that the 24-year-old is nearing his return. This report comes via NBA insider Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

To be clear, it’s still very much possible that Bane ends up sitting out against the Suns. However, the fact that he has been upgraded to questionable means that he is close. If he misses Friday’s bout, Bane’s next chance to return will be on Christmas Day against the Golden State Warriors. Ja Morant has already done his bit to hype up that highly-anticipated matchup as the Grizzlies superstar stoked the fire of their rivalry against the defending champs.

Prior to going down to injury, Bane was having the best season of his career, averaging 24.7 points on 46.5 percent shooting, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.8 assists, while also connecting on 3.8 triples per game on a 45.1 percent clip. The 24-year-old will be looking to pick up right where he left off once he returns.