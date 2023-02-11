The Sacramento Kings host the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday in a game that has piqued the interest of more than a few NBA fans due to the fact that this is going to be the first time we will all see the Mavs’ new superstar duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving in action. Unfortunately, the Kings could be missing the services of All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis now that he’s been added to the injury report. So, the big question now is this: is Domantas Sabonis playing tonight vs. Mavs?

Domantas Sabonis injury status vs. Mavs

Sabonis was a late addition to the injury report due to a right thigh injury. The Kings have listed him as questionable to play, and the fact that he was included in the injury list just a few hours before tipoff does not bode well for his chances to suit up against the Mavs. Sacramento is saying that it is a thigh contusion, which doesn’t sound overly concerning. However, it could still be serious enough to force him to sit out against Dallas.

Sabonis looked fine during the Kings’ last game, finishing with an 18-point, 11-rebound double-double in a loss against a Luka-less Mavs side on Friday. This is also the first we’ve heard of this injury, which makes it a bit more problematic at this point.

Malik Monk has also been ruled out for the Kings with a right ankle sprain.

Sadly, the Kings could be without one of their two All-Stars on Saturday in a marquee matchup against the Mavs. So, with regard to the question, Is Domantas Sabonis playing tonight vs. Mavs, the answer is probably not.