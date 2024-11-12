In the ever-busy world of Hollywood, where speculation and leaks keep fans guessing, the latest rumor in the spotlight suggests Glen Powell as the next face of Mission: Impossible, per Worldofreel. Since the trailer for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning dropped, the internet has buzzed with theories about the franchise’s future, specifically about Powell stepping into Tom Cruise’s shoes if this film is indeed Cruise’s last as Ethan Hunt.

Powell, 35, has been on a roll with recent projects like Top Gun: Maverick and Twisters, capturing audiences and earning respect in Hollywood. With several major projects lined up—including upcoming roles with J.J. Abrams and Edgar Wright—he’s become a rising star that people love to see. Cruise himself has reportedly admired Powell’s work, especially since the two collaborated on Top Gun: Maverick, leading some insiders to speculate that Cruise might pass the Mission: Impossible torch directly to Powell. However, Powell put these rumors to rest on The Pat McAfee Show, where he humorously shrugged off the idea, saying, “My mom would never let me do that. That’s a death trap.” With that tongue-in-cheek dismissal, Powell made it clear he isn’t planning on stepping into Ethan Hunt’s world anytime soon.

Despite his reluctance, the discussion points to a broader question about what happens if Cruise ever does step back from the role. As for Powell, his casual dismissal indicates he’s not rushing to grab a role that would bring its own pressures and high expectations.

Cruise’s Vision for Mission: Impossible

The conversation around Powell also brings attention to Cruise’s own commitment to Mission: Impossible, which he has nurtured since 1996. At 62, Cruise shows no signs of slowing down, and he’s expressed a desire to continue as Ethan Hunt well into his senior years, citing Harrison Ford’s enduring career as inspiration. Speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald, Cruise noted that he’d like to play Hunt until he reaches Ford’s age, around 80. His passion for Mission: Impossible remains palpable, and he seems intent on keeping the action franchise thriving as long as he’s physically capable of delivering the stunts he’s famous for.

Nonetheless, the future of Mission: Impossible will likely depend on the upcoming performance of The Final Reckoning, set to release in May 2025. With a production cost approaching $400 million, the film’s success will play a critical role in determining if the franchise continues as it has. Paramount reportedly markets The Final Reckoning as the closing chapter, but fans know Cruise’s commitment to storytelling and spectacle. If the movie does well, Cruise may continue pushing forward with new adventures, rather than handing the reins to someone new.

For now, fans can rest assured that Mission: Impossible remains in the hands of its iconic lead. Although Glen Powell may not be stepping in as Ethan Hunt’s successor, his flourishing career suggests he has plenty of other opportunities ahead. As for Tom Cruise, his enthusiasm suggests he’ll be in action for many years to come, ready to bring Hunt’s daring missions to the big screen as long as audiences want more.