Steve Zahn (The White Lotus) has high praise for Glen Powell in Hulu's upcoming Chad Powers series (sign up for a free trial!).

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Zahn discussed the upcoming series. He talked about Powell's transformation and commitment to the role.

“It's a blast,” Zahn teased. “And Glen is amazing in it. He's got to sit and get prosthetics on for an hour and a half every morning. So, guess what? You don't b***h! [laughs] Because he doesn't, you're like, ‘Well, I can't.' It's been a lot of fun.”

Zahn's comments are a positive sign for what's to come. The Chad Powers series recently wrapped, which means it will be coming to Hulu sooner rather than later.

Steve Zahn is best known for his roles in comedies such as Joy Ride and A Perfect Getaway. He is also known for his roles in Chicken Little, Dallas Buyers Club, The Good Dinosaur, and War for the Planet of the Apes.

Additionally, Zahn has starred in the Diary of a Wimpy Kid and Stuart Little franchises. He pe starred in the first season of HBO's The White Lotus as well.

What is Hulu's Chad Powers series?

The upcoming Chad Powers series for Hulu follows a down-on-his-luck quarterback (Glen Powell) who goes undercover to play football again after being kicked off his team. Toby Huss, Perry Mattfeld, and Wynn Everett will star alongside Powell and Zahn.

The series is an adaptation of the Eli Manning Penn State sketch where he went undercover during walk-on tryouts. Powell created the series with Michael Waldron, best known for his work on Rick and Morty. Waldron also created the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Loki series, and wrote Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Who is Glen Powell?

Powell is a rising star with a career that has spanned over two decades. Early in his career, Powell gained notoriety for his roles in Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over, The Wendell Baker Story, and Fast Food Nation.

He continued working steadily in the following years, with roles in The Dark Knight Rises, The Expendables 3, Ride Along 2, and Hidden Figures.

His breakthrough came in 2022. Powell started the year by reuniting with Fast Food Nation filmmaker Richard Linklater, starring in Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood.

Later that year, he starred in one of the biggest movies of the year, Top Gun: Maverick. Powell followed that up by executive producing and starring in Devotion with Jonathan Majors.

Since then, Powell co-wrote and starred in Hit Man, another Linklater project. Hit Man premiered at the 2023 Venice International Film Festival before getting a limited theatrical and streaming release from Netflix.

He also starred in the rom-com Anyone but You with Sydney Sweeney, which grossed over $220 million. It was a surprise hit and will be getting a sequel. He then solidified his leading man status by starring in Lee Isaac Chung's Twisters.

