The Memphis Grizzlies host the Chicago Bulls on Monday night. Ja Morant is on the injury report alongside John Konchar, and both players are listed as questionable. Morant is dealing with right thigh soreness, while Konchar has a strained left foot after going for seven points and six rebounds against the Houston Rockets. Here's everything we know about Ja Morant's injury and playing status tonight vs. the Bulls.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (free trial)*

Ja Morant's injury status vs. the Bulls

Given that Ja Morant is questionable on the injury report, the assumption is that he will be a game-time decision. The two-time All-Star sustained the injury and briefly exited during the third quarter of Friday night's 128-108 loss to the Rockets. He returned later to finish the game. However, Morant played just 24 minutes, finishing with 24 points and two assists.

After last season's right shoulder injury, Morant will be a staple on the injury report. The Grizzlies want to ease Morant back in. So, if he plays against Chicago, Morant will see reduced minutes. Morant's reduced minutes have been a topic of conversation. Backup point guard Scotty Pippen Jr. played longer than Morant. Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said the team is bringing Morant back slowly as he returns to regular action. Morant only saw time in two of the team's five preseason games. So, keeping Morant healthy is critical.

“We're working with him and the medical team about how we want to deploy him over this stretch right now,” Jenkins said after the game. “Obviously, he was out for a portion of preseason, so getting his game legs and conditioning right.”

Morant is averaging 20.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per contest and has shot 46.3% from the field in his first three games. The Grizzlies enter the evening with a 2-1 record in their first three games. They most recently beat the Orlando Magic at home by a score of 124-111. Morant finished with 16 points, two rebounds, ten assists, and one block while shooting 4/12 from the field and 0/6 from the three-point range in 25 minutes of playing time against the Magic.

Without Morant, the Grizzlies struggle, even when he plays reduced minutes. His improved jump shot and playmaking have been instrumental in the Grizzlies’ early success, signaling that he’s returning to peak form and is determined to push the team further into the playoffs this season. So, the answer is probably yes when it comes to whether Ja Morant is playing tonight vs. the Bulls.