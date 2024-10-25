ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We present another betting prediction and pick for the start of the NBA season, turning our attention towards this next game in the Western Conference. The Memphis Grizzlies (1-0) will visit the Houston Rockets (0-1) in a clash of young rosters. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Grizzlies-Rockets prediction and pick.

The Memphis Grizzlies won their season debut over the Utah Jazz 126-124. It was Ja Morant’s first game back since his injury, leading his team to a victory during a back-and-forth contest that saw lead changes late in the fourth quarter. They’ll look for a positive start to the season as the slight underdogs.

The Houston Rockets dropped their first game to the Charlotte Hornets 110-105 in a game they could’ve won. They led by as many as 14 points deep into the third quarter but couldn’t rebound effectively and give themselves a chance. They’ll look for a better effort on the glass this time around.

Here are the Grizzlies-Rockets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Grizzlies-Rockets Odds

Memphis Grizzlies: +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +122

Houston Rockets: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -144

Over: 217.5 (-110)

Under: 217.5 (-110)

How To Watch Grizzlies vs Rockets

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Southeast, Space City Home Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Grizzlies Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Grizzlies fought hard for their first win of the season and it was a gutsy performance in hostile Utah territory. While they led for most of the game, Utah managed to cut the game to single-digits and even overtake the lead. Nevertheless, the Grizzlies found clutch buckets from Ja Morant and Marcus Smart down the stretch, a solid indicator that this team won’t back down or shy away from a scrappy game.

Santi Aldama was the unlikely leading scorer for the Grizzlies with 27 points and 5-10 shooting from three. His size and range from the field make him another offensive weapon this team can turn to when defense key-in on Morant. They’re still waiting for Jaren Jackson Jr. to return from injury, but we saw rookie Zach Edey fill the interior nicely and create a physical presence for them down low. Now, he’ll just have to cut down on his personal fouls to maximize his time on the court.

Why the Rockets Could Cover the Spread/Win

Despite their loss, the Houston Rockets saw a decent effort in their first game. This roster has been a rebuilding effort for quite some time as Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr. continue to settle into their roles. Amen Thompson and Tari Eason are also looking to take a step forward in their evolution, so expect the Rockets to give good teams trouble throughout this season. They struggled on the boards against the Hornets, so they’ll need to tighten things up and ensure a better number against a good rebounding team in the Grizzlies.

The Rockets did a great job of selecting good shots throughout their last game as the presence of Fred Van Vleet truly helps this team with the flow of their offense. Alperen Sengun led all the efforts on the defensive and offensive glass, but they’d like to see players like Dillon Brooks getting involved in the efforts and boxing opponents out. They’re listed as the betting favorites in this game so expect them to make noticeable improvements from their previous effort.

Final Grizzlies-Rockets Prediction & Pick

We’ll see two young and talented lineups take center stage as the Rockets host the Grizzlies in this one. Memphis showed a ton of grit in finishing out their first game on the road against the Jazz. While Zach Edey left early due to fouling out, he should make a massive impact against a Rockets team that struggles to rebound the ball collectively. It’ll also be interesting to see the matchup of big men and whether Alperen Sengun can draw Edey into foul trouble once again.

It looks as though both Dillon Brooks and Cam Whitmore will be able to go for this game, so expect to see a big boost in energy from the Rockets on the defensive side. The Grizzlies are sifting through their own injuries, but it’s clear this team has much more chemistry than their opponents.

For our final prediction, we’ll roll with the Memphis Grizzlies to cover and win outright as they notch back-to-back wins. They fended off a good Jazz team the other night and they won’t be going away against the Rockets.

Final Grizzlies-Rockets Prediction & Pick: Memphis Grizzlies ML (+122)