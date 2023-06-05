The New York Jets are preparing themselves for the Aaron Rodgers era after a disappointing 2022 season. However, there may be a bit of friction emerging among those tasked with keeping Rodgers upright.

Jets offensive tackle Duane Brown is none too thrilled about a potential move to right tackle. He shared his hesitation with ESPN.com's Rich Cimini in a recent interview.

“It's not something I've practiced over the years,” Brown explained. “Not to say I can't do it, but I've been solidified [at left tackle] for a while.”

Brown is not the only one staking a claim to the left tackle position. Teammate Mekhi Becton, in a now-deleted tweet from more than a month ago, made clear that he wants to play on the left side of the Jets offensive line.

Becton's tweet did reach Jets head coach Robert Saleh before its deletion. Saleh had a rather straightforward message for his offensive tackle. “Go earn the left tackle,” Saleh said. “Competition.”

Brown and Becton are rehabbing injuries ahead of the 2023 NFL season. Becton is expected to be ready for training camp after a knee injury kept him out for all of the 2022 season.

Brown, meanwhile, is recovering from rotator-cuff surgery. He is behind Becton in terms of his recovery, which opens the door for Becton to claim the left tackle spot for himself.

There is likely no personal animosity here. Both players are highly competitive and want to be the best at their preferred position. However, Jets fans may want to keep an eye on the left tackle battle this summer.