The New York Knicks are in the midst of a tough West Coast road trip and they’ve been without the services of star point guard Jalen Brunson due to injury. Brunson has missed four of the past five games with a foot injury. Brunson actually played in the Knicks first game of this road trip against the Sacramento Kings but he was limited after reaggravating the injury. The Knicks have one more game on this trip on Tuesday against the Portland Trail Blazers. Brunson is officially listed as doubtful on the Knicks injury report with the foot injury as per Knicks PR.

Jalen Brunson (sore left foot) is doubtful for tomorrow’s game at Portland. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) March 14, 2023

The Knicks have a record of 4-4 in the games Jalen Brunson has been on the Knicks injury report. They were currently on a three-game losing streak but snapped that with a win on Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers. Brunson was signed as a free agent in the offseason after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Dallas Mavericks. Brunson has been one of the best free agent signings of the season. He has been averaging a career-high 23.8 points per game, 3.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists with shooting splits of 48.7 percent shooting from the field, 41.4 percent shooting from three-point range and 83.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line. His three-point percentage is a career-high.

Although Brunson did not make the All-Star team, he has been having an All-Star caliber season. Behind his strong play, the Knicks have rebounded from a poor start to where they currently stand at 40-30 and in sixth place in the Eastern Conference Standings.