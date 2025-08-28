Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards keeps it real with an NSFW moment on the Great Wall of China. The Timberwolves guard went viral with an NSFW reaction that fans can’t stop talking about. He quipped, “This sht steep as f*ck,” while touring one of the world’s most iconic landmarks. His raw reaction made headlines for being both hilarious and perfectly showing his unfiltered personality.

Back at the Great Wall, another video captured his candid experience. He appeared stunned by how steep the stairs were and admitted, “This sh*t high as a motherf–er.”

"This sh*t high as a motherf*cker." Anthony Edwards kept it real, walking the Great Wall of China 😂

The tone was playful and lighthearted, yet the Anthony Edwards NSFW moment quickly went viral, fueling conversations under the buzz surrounding his Great Wall tour. Since then, fans have been sharing and reacting to his comments across social media, turning the clip into one of the most talked-about moments of his offseason.

Meanwhile, Edwards is currently part of the Adidas “Believe That” tour in China. He’s representing both the Timberwolves and his growing personal brand overseas. During the visit, he even joked about dunking on basketball legend Yao Ming, showing the bold and playful confidence Timberwolves fans have come to expect from Anthony Edwards. Whether on the court or off it, Edwards always delivers authentic moments.

At the same time, some people found his reaction funny and relatable, while others debated whether it crossed a line. Nevertheless, the clip highlighted just how steep and challenging parts of the Great Wall can be, making his candid response easy to understand. For Edwards, this served as another reminder that he connects with fans through authenticity, both on and off the court.

Looking ahead, as he continues his China tour, Anthony Edwards isn’t just a Timberwolves star. He’s emerging as a charismatic ambassador for both his personal brand and the team. From hyping sneaker launches to joking with Yao Ming, he has a knack for drawing attention. Ultimately, this Great Wall moment adds another layer to the growing global appeal of Anthony Edwards.