Minnesota Timberwolves guard Naz Reid is reeling from the murder of his sister Toraya Reid.

Over the weekend, Torya, 28, was found dead in her apartment complex in Jackson, New Jersey. According to officials, Shaquille Green, 29, has been charged with her murder, with whom she was reportedly dating.

On Monday, former Timberwolves teammate Karl-Anthony Towns took to social media to offer his condolences to Reid.

“Heartbroken. No words can ever take away the pain for my brother. Holding everyone close in prayer today.”

Towns and Reid grew up together in New Jersey and competed against one another in high school. Eventually, they found themselves playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves from 2019-2024.

During that stretch, they helped lead the Timberwolves into the postseason four times. In 2024, they made it to the Western Conference Finals before losing to the Dallas Mavericks in five games.

Later on, Towns was traded to the New York Knicks. Over the summer, Reid signed a five-year $125 million contract with Minnesota.

Following the death of his sister, Reid hasn't made a public statement yet. However, he did take to social media to post a picture of her in her honor.

Towns has lent his voice to addressing gun violence routinely. Recently, he expressed how “heartbroken” he was after the shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis.

In 2018, Towns shared his feelings on the Jacksonville mass shooting during a Madden 19 tournament.

The love for Naz Reid among Timberwolves fans

When it comes to Reid, he has cultivated a devout following in Minnesota. Fans have gone as far as to engage in some distinct rituals to express their appreciation for him.

For instance, fans have displaed “Honk If You Love Naz Reid” signs. At games, they chant his name, don tattoos, and even naming their pets after him.

Reid has become the ultimate underdog story. He went from being undrafted to winning the NBA Sixth Man of the Year in 2024.

The love is reciprocal and as a result fans have expressed their condolences to Reid during this time.