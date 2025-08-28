The Minnesota Timberwolves and the wider state sports community have expressed deep sorrow following a tragic school shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church in south Minneapolis on Wednesday. Two young children, ages 8 and 10, were killed, and 17 others, including 14 children between the ages of 6 and 15, were injured in the attack. Three adults in their 80s were also wounded, all of whom are expected to survive, according to Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara.

The tragedy has shocked Minneapolis, particularly as it coincides with the first week of school at Annunciation Catholic School, a 102-year-old institution in a residential neighborhood five miles south of downtown.

“We are deeply heartbroken by the tragic shooting that occurred this morning during a school Mass in our Minneapolis community. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the victims, their families, and everyone whose lives have been forever changed by this senseless act of violence,” the Timberwolves said in a joint statement with the Minnesota Lynx.

“As members of this community, we stand together in mourning. No child should ever feel unsafe in a place of learning or worship, and no family should endure such unimaginable loss.

Together with all Minnesotans, we mourn this tragic loss and extend strength and compassion to everyone affected.

Mayor Frey has shared that the city’s Family Resource Center is available to provide support to those affected, and we encourage anyone in need to take advantage of those services.”

“We are devastated by the horrific violence that took place at Annunciation Church in Minneapolis this morning,” the NFL's Minnesota Vikings said in a statement. “Our hearts are broken for the victims, their families, and all who have been impacted by this senseless and cowardly act. We are praying for the injured, those who witnessed the attack, and the first responders who were on the scene providing care and support during this tragedy.”

“The taking of innocent lives in a place of learning and worship is incomprehensible,” MLB's Minnesota Twins said. “Our deepest sympathies and prayers are with the victims, their families, and all who have been affected. Alongside our community, we mourn this tragedy and yearn for a future where such violence no longer shatters lives. We are also profoundly grateful to the first responders whose courage prevented even greater loss.”

The shooting occurred at approximately 8:30 a.m. when 23-year-old Robin Westman fired dozens of rounds from a rifle through the church windows. Westman was also armed with a shotgun and a pistol, all legally purchased. Authorities say Westman, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, may have been a former student at the school, and his mother is a retired school employee. Barricades were placed at two church doors, and investigators discovered a smoke bomb at the scene.

Videos and social media posts from Westman indicated premeditated intent. Law enforcement found YouTube videos showing diary entries detailing plans to attack children, suicidal thoughts, and references to mass shootings. Officials are reviewing these materials while also executing search warrants at the church and residences linked to the shooter.

Authorities responded swiftly, rescuing children who had hidden in classrooms and other areas of the church.

The FBI is investigating the attack as a potential act of domestic terrorism and a hate crime targeting Catholics. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey established a family resource center to provide support to victims’ families and urged the community to access these services. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and President Donald Trump ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff across the state and nation.

M Health Fairview and Hennepin Healthcare received 18 of the injured victims, nine of whom were children in critical condition. Hospitals reported that four children required surgery, while the others received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.