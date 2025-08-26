The Minnesota Timberwolves have had a relatively uneventful offseason, extending the contracts of Julius Randle and Naz Reid but otherwise not doing a whole lot to put help around budding superstar Anthony Edwards. Edwards has been enjoying the life of a 24 year-old NBA star and is currently overseas touring China.

Recently, Edwards made a trip to the Great Wall of China and couldn't help but marvel at its height.

“This sh*t steep as f*ck,” said Edwards, per B/R Kicks on X, formerly Twitter.

The Great Wall of China is indeed known for its steep nature.

Speaking of tallness, Edwards also had a viral moment when he met former Houston Rockets All-Star center Yao Ming and expressed his desire to dunk on the Chinese legend, in typically hilarious Edwards fashion.

At this point, it would appear that Edwards is not too concerned about the lack of help the Timberwolves have put around him so far this offseason.

The team watched Nickeil-Alexander walk out the door for nothing in free agency and although Randle and Reid are good players, they didn't exactly do a whole lot to help Minnesota in their Western Conference Finals loss vs the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Instead, it appears that the Timberwolves will be banking heavily on continued development from young players like Rob Dillingham and Terrence Shannon Jr. heading into next season. Dillingham was mostly out of the Timberwolves' rotation throughout the season, but Shannon Jr. stepped up and had some big moments in multiple appearances in the Timberwolves' loss vs Oklahoma City.

All things considered, it's unclear if the Timberwolves currently have enough to compete for a championship, or if their Western Conference Finals roadblock will continue to hold them back.

Minnesota is set to kick off its season on October 22 against the Portland Trail Blazers on the road.