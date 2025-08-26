As Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards has been in the swing of his current Adidas tour through China, joining Clippers' James Harden as the latest Adidas athletes to visit one of the biggest basketball markets in the world. While meeting fans and taking part in non-stop events, Edwards and Adidas took the liberty of unveiling his newest signature sneaker, the Adidas AE 2.

The Adidas “Believe That” Tour began August 21 in Shanghai, China and will conclude in Beijing on August 28. Among meeting with fans and visiting the Great Wall for the first time, Edwards got a chance to meet a legend in Yao Ming. Adidas also launched a new “Ant Farm” immersive experience, connecting fans to Anthony Edwards like never before.

The highlight of the tour, however, has been the unveiling of the long-awaited Adidas AE 2 sneakers. Since the release and massive hype around the Adidas AE 1, fans have been sifting through leaks and anxiously awaiting their first look at the AE 2. During an event, Edwards got on stage rocking the upcoming pair.

Anthony Edwards reveals the Adidas AE 2

Initial thoughts on the adidas AE 2? 🤔 https://t.co/ohjbyfF3Mz pic.twitter.com/3rnXTXhTR7 — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) August 24, 2025

Up close & personal with the Adidas AE 2 “With Love” 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/HVDlrm7zpJ — SneakerReporter (@SneakerReporter) August 26, 2025

The Adidas AE 2 at the Great Wall of China pic.twitter.com/RsH2nwXOpC — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) August 26, 2025

The new Adidas AE 2 features another aggressive, yet smooth design, aligning with recent leaks leading up to the unveiling. Adidas makes continued use of their TPU molding throughout the uppers, creating one cohesive look throughout the entire sneaker. The toebox remains similar to that of the AE 1 along with the inner boot, but the outsole receives an overhaul with a new carbon plate added to the midfoot.

The initial shoe has been revealed in the debut “With Love” colorway and we're expected to see a much more colorful sneaker compared to the previous AE 1, considering the addition components and panels throughout the shoe. The vented panel along the side adds a nice additional contrast, making for another hit sneaker for Anthony Edwards from Adidas.

While no hard release date has been confirmed, the Adidas AE 2 is is expected to drop around October 2025 for a standard retail tag of $130. Fans are already marking their calendars for when these will drop on most select Adidas platforms.

What do you think of ANT's newest shoe?