Minnesota Timberwolves Naz Reid's sister, Toraya Reid, was shot and killed on Saturday, September 6, according to multiple reports. She was 28.

According to NJ.com, Toraya was found outside an apartment complex Saturday morning in Jackson, New Jersey, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office. The man who allegedly killed her and has been charged with murder is Shaquille Green, 29, whom Toraya was dating, authorities said.

Police were made aware of the incident at about 11 a.m. when they responded to a 911 call following shots being fired on the road at the Paragon Apartment Complex on Larsen Road. An unresponsive woman, now identified as Toraya Reid, was found by officers suffering from multiple gunshot wounds lying near the complex exit.

Green was caught by officers in an attempt to flee the scene on foot and was arrested without incident near New Prospect Road, authorities said.

Green has been charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon. He is currently in Ocean County Jail waiting for a detention hearing.

Condolences for the Reid family are already pouring in with Jon Krawczynski, a reporter for The Athletic reporter writing, “Devastating news out of New Jersey, where Naz Reid's sister was shot and killed last night. Thoughts are with Naz and his family.”

“Oh my gosh Naz!!! I’m so sorry for his loss. Noooo!!! Awful awful news,” one fan commented.

“May she rest in power and peace. Prayers to the family,” a fan wrote.

While Naz hasn't spoken out about the tragedy, he shared a throwback photo of him and his sister on his Instagram Story on Sunday, September 7.