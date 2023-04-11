A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Miami Heat are scheduled to host Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks Tuesday night in the Play-in Tournament over in the Eastern Conference. However, the Heat will not be at 100 percent with at least one Miami player (Nikola Jovic) already being declared out for the contest. Meanwhile, veteran point guard Kyle Lowry also has his name appearing in the injury report ahead of the showdown against the Hawks. Lowry is carrying a questionable tag due to left knee soreness. So, the question is this: Is Kyle Lowry playing tonight vs. the Hawks?

Kyle Lowry injury status vs. Hawks

Kyle Lowry missed a bunch of games in the 2022-23 NBA regular season due to injuries. He appeared in only 55 games and averaged 31.2 minutes in those contests. However, he’s managed to see action in all but only three of Miami’s last 14 outings. Lowry even spent 10 minutes on the floor during the Heat’s regular-season finale win at home over the Orlando Magic last Sunday, scoring zero points with three assists and a rebound.

Given his recent activity and availability plus the importance of the matchup against the Hawks, it’s fair to expect Kyle Lowry to be on the bench and in uniform later tonight. The 37-year-old Lowry averaged 11.2 points on 40.4 percent shooting from the field, 34.5 percent from behind the arc, 4.1 rebounds, and 5.5 assists in the regular season.

So, when it comes to the question of if Kyle Lowry is playing tonight vs. the Hawks, the answer is probably.