The Miami Heat (44-38) host the Atlanta Hawks (41-41) in the first play-in game of the postseason. Tip-off is set for 7:40 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with the top prop picks for the Hawks-Heat.

It’s a highly-anticipated rematch of last year’s first-round playoff series. The winner will advance as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference and face the second-seeded Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs. The losing team will battle again on Friday against the winning team from the Chicago-Toronto matchup for the remaining eighth seed.

Here are the Hawks-Heat NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Hawks-Heat Odds

Atlanta Hawks: +5 (-110)

Miami Heat: -5 (-110)

Over: 228 (-110)

Under: 228 (-110)

How To Watch Hawks vs. Heat

TV: TNT

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Spotting Trends in Recent Series History

Miami and Atlanta met four times during the regular season. While things can rapidly change in a head-to-head series, especially in the postseason, it’s usually helpful the review the history to identify any potential trends.

Nov. 27: The Heat won the first clash, 106-98, despite the absence of star forward Jimmy Butler, who was dealing with a knee injury. Bam Adebayo posted a game-high 32 points, Caleb Martin put up an extremely efficient 20 points and nine rebounds in a whopping 41 minutes and Tyler Herro finished with the first triple-double of his career.

With Clint Capela also sidelined for the Hawks, John Collins stepped up with a team-high 23 points and 14 rebounds, followed by Trae Young (22 points with 14 assists), De’Andre Hunter (18 points), and Dejounte Murray (13 points). Miami ended Atlanta’s 40-game streak of scoring 100 or more points with the eight-point victory.

Jan. 16: Jimmy Butler went off for 34 points in the second meeting, with help from Adebayo (20 points, 13 rebounds) and Herro (15 points), but it wasn’t enough to stop the Hawks’ up-tempo attack, as Murray (28 points), Young (24 points with eight assists), Hunter (15 points) and Collins (14 points) put on a clinic in a 121-113 win at home.

Mar. 4: Miami brought the heat in the third clash, especially against Trae Young, who was held to a season-low eight points. Adebayo once again led the way with a game-high 30 points and 11 rebounds, followed by Herro (20 points), Martin (15 points), and Butler (15 points with 11 rebounds) in Miami’s 117-109 victory at home.

With Young stifled and hitting on just two of 13 shots from the field (albeit with 10 assists), Saddiq Bey led the way with an extremely efficient 22 points off the bench, followed by Hunter (17 points), Capela (16 points with a game-high 13 rebounds) and Onyeka Okongwu (15 points), who has emerged in a more prominent and productive role in recent weeks.

Mar. 6: It was a bit of a different story two days later when Young led the Hawks with 25 points to go with seven assists, followed by Murray (23 points with eight assists), Bey (17 points), Collins (17 points) and Capela (12 points with 10 rebounds). The Hawks led most of the game and their shots were soaring, hitting on 55.4% from the field.

However, it wasn’t enough to stop the Heat and their red-hot bench, which put up a season-high 59 points. Butler led the team to a thrilling 130-128 victory with 26 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists, with big outputs from Victor Oladipo (22 points), Caleb Martin (21 points), and Duncan Robinson (14 points) off the bench. Adebayo (16 points) and Herro (13 points) had moderate success, but this comeback win had a lot to do with their ridiculous efficiency from three-point range (55.2 percent).

Top Player Props: Hawks-Heat Odds

De’Andre Hunter Over 18.5 Points + Rebounds (-125): Hands down one of the most consistently productive players in this head-to-head series this year has been Hunter, who has finished with chronological point totals of 18, 15, 17, and 14, respectively. Miami’s also been dreadful against forwards all season. Averaging 15.4 points and 4.2 rebounds per game this year, look for Hunter to continue his success in another entertaining matchup with the Heat.

Bam Adebayo Over 29.5 Points + Rebounds (-106): Averaging 9.5 rebounds per game in this head-to-head series with chronological point totals of 32, 20, 30, and 16, Adebayo makes for a safe bet in a very favorable matchup.

Clint Capela Over 19.5 Points + Rebounds (-128): Despite missing the first game of the regular season series and racking up just 12 points and six rebounds in 21 minutes off the bench in the second matchup, Capela looks like a safe bet based on the March meetings, when he accumulated a combined 28 points and 23 rebounds.

Jimmy Butler Over 13.5 Rebounds + Assists (-108): Despite missing the first meeting with the Hawks this season, Butler has made a massive impact in this head-to-head series. He put up 34 points with just six combined rebounds and assists in the second clash with Atlanta, but he was a machine in those departments in the last two meetings, totaling 18 combined rebounds and assists in the third meeting on Mar. 4, and 19 two days later.

Trae Young Over 33.5 Points + Assists (-108): Red-hot down the stretch to end the season, Young averaged 25.3 points and a whopping 16.0 assists in the Hawks’ final three regular season games. He’s not the safest bet to hit this prop just based off the head-to-head series this season (combining for 36, 32, 18, and 32), but he knows how to put his team on his back in the postseason and he’s been an assist machine as of late.

Kyle Lowry Over 14.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-128): Still listed as questionable due to knee soreness, Lowry has a good chance to play, given his recent activity and this high-stakes matchup. The 37-year-old point guard has had a disappointing injury-plagued season for the Heat. But that doesn’t mean you can’t take advantage of his low props. Since the start of March, Lowry has appeared in 11 games and averaged 7.9 points, 4.5 assists, and 3.2 rebounds in 22.9 minutes per contest. Lowry’s 3.5+ assists (-122) prop makes a ton of sense, too.