By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Jamal Murray has yet to play in a back-to-back set this season for the Denver Nuggets. The team has taken a very cautious approach with their star guard as Murray continues to recover from a torn ACL in his left knee from April of 2021. The Nuggets face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night in the second night of a back-to-back set, so the big question for them right now is this: Is Jamal Murray playing tonight vs. the Cavs?

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Jamal Murray injury status vs. Cavs

The good news for the Nuggets is that Murray has officially been listed as probable for Friday’s tilt. Barring any unforeseen setbacks, the 25-year-old should be in the starting lineup for Denver, reports beat reporter Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports.

This clearly bodes well for Murray’s road to recovery as it will potentially be the first time this season that he plays in back-to-back nights. This means that his knee has made significant progress toward returning to full strength.

This is obviously a welcome development for the Nuggets as well, who will need to get the best out of Jamal Murray this season. The 6-foot-3 combo guard missed all of last year due to this major injury, and there’s no denying that his play will be integral to Denver’s success this season.

Jamal Murray has played 31 games so far this season, putting up averages of 18.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 5.5 assists in 31.6 minutes per contest. He’s also knocking down 2.0 triples per game on a 37.1-percent clip.