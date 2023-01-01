By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

The NBA’s latest injury report features Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon and Boston Celtics center Robert Williams.

Jamal Murray is listed as “questionable” as he manages an injury for his left knee. Murray was listed as “probable” before a game against the Phoenix Suns before he logged 43 minutes in Ball Arena, scoring 26 points, grabbing five rebounds and dishing five assists in a three-point win.

Aaron Gordon is listed as “probable” as he deals with a right-shoulder strain. He was listed as “questionable” before sitting out his second straight game against the Sacramento Kings and two games after scoring 28 points and grabbing 13 rebounds against the Suns. He returned to the floor in a home game against the Miami Heat, earning 11 points, five rebounds and three assists in 33 minutes played.

Robert Williams is listed as “questionable” as he works through a non-COVID-related illness. The 25-year-old forward made his season debut in a game against the Orlando Magic in mid December after he underwent knee surgery to “remove loose bodies and address swelling” in September. He is averaging 8.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 18.8 minutes played per game since his return, shooting 80.8% from the field and 80% from the free throw line as he backs up 36-year-old center Al Horford.

The Nuggets had six total players listed on the injury report, while the Celtics had two if the team’s two-way assignments were excluded. Forward Danilo Gallinari tore the ACL in his left knee while playing for the Italian national team during a FIBA World Cup qualifier against Georgia, the Celtics announced in September, an injury that could cause him to miss the entirety of the 2022-23 season.

The Celtics and the Nuggets will face each other at 6 p.m. MST on Sunday in Ball Arena. The game will be broadcasted on Altitude Sports and NBC Sports Boston.